Colle AI Enhances Modular Publishing Frameworks to Scale NFT Campaigns

Experience enhanced NFT creation with Colle AI

Upgraded automation and cross-chain systems empower creators and enterprises to launch larger, smarter NFT initiatives with precision

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has enhanced its modular publishing frameworks to help creators, brands, and developers efficiently scale NFT campaigns. This system upgrade strengthens Colle AI’s automation infrastructure, offering advanced workflow optimization and cross-chain publishing for seamless campaign management.The upgraded framework introduces AI-driven modules that manage metadata, contract generation, and deployment routing in real time. With adaptive logic, the system automatically adjusts to campaign size and blockchain performance—enabling faster rollouts across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. These improvements minimize manual processes and increase scalability for NFT projects of any complexity.“Efficiency and scale define the next phase of digital creation,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s modular publishing framework gives creators the agility to launch multichain campaigns effortlessly, blending intelligent automation with creative control.”This enhancement marks another major step in Colle AI’s commitment to simplifying large-scale digital asset deployment. Through intelligent modularity and adaptive automation, Colle AI continues to empower creators to execute NFT campaigns faster, smarter, and more efficiently in the expanding Web3 economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

