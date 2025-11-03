St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2008071
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 11/2/2025 at 1646 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Bismark St #4, Enosburg
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Shane Robtoy
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 2nd, 2025, at 1700 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a dispute of property at a residence on Bismark St in the town of Enosburg. Troopers responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Shane Robtoy (39) attempted to enter the residence via a window while the dwelling was occupied. Robtoy was then placed under arrest, processed, and ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and held on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2025 1:00pm
COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Franklin Unit
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.