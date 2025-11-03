St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2008071

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 11/2/2025 at 1646 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 54 Bismark St #4, Enosburg

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling

ACCUSED: Shane Robtoy

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 2nd, 2025, at 1700 hours, Troopers out of the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a dispute of property at a residence on Bismark St in the town of Enosburg. Troopers responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Shane Robtoy (39) attempted to enter the residence via a window while the dwelling was occupied. Robtoy was then placed under arrest, processed, and ultimately transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and held on $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2025 1:00pm

COURT: Franklin Superior Court- Franklin Unit

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.