Texas Blockchain Council & Krown Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance US Quantum Blockchain Innovation

Krown Technologies x Texas Blockchain Council Partnership Graphic

A strategic collaboration uniting policy influence with quantum-secure engineering to strengthen Texas’ position in the global blockchain economy.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC), one of the most influential blockchain policy and industry organizations in the United States, has entered into a strategic partnership with Krown Technologies, Inc., developer of the world’s first natively built quantum-secure blockchain ecosystem.

This collaboration unites TBC’s statewide policy leadership and corporate membership base with Krown’s rapidly expanding Camelot Ecosystem—featuring quantum-secured infrastructure, a Layer-1 blockchain engineered with post-quantum cryptography, and breakthrough wallet security powered by Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2.

Together, the two organizations will promote blockchain innovation, strengthen U.S. competitiveness in global crypto adoption, and establish Texas as a hub for quantum-secure blockchain development.

A Partnership That Aligns Infrastructure, Policy, and Innovation

The partnership creates a long-term framework designed to accelerate:

1. National-Scale Adoption of Quantum-Secure Blockchain Standards;

Krown Technologies provides the architecture, research, and engineering capabilities to support next-generation cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography—critical infrastructure the U.S. private and public sectors increasingly require.

2. Expansion of Blockchain Awareness, Education, and Advocacy

TBC’s policy leadership and industry coalition will enable broader adoption of quantum-secure technologies across finance, energy, supply chain, and digital identity frameworks.

3. Strategic Collaboration Across Texas’ Growing Crypto Ecosystem

With Texas emerging as a global leader in blockchain mining, regulated digital assets, and enterprise crypto integration, the partnership positions Krown as an innovation anchor for the state’s next wave of blockchain-focused growth.

4. Integrated Support for Businesses, Developers, and Institutional Stakeholders

Through combined initiatives, TBC and Krown will offer educational programs, security workshops, policy roundtables, and events that emphasize PQC readiness, zero-trust design, and the need for quantum-secure infrastructure ahead of Q-Day.

Strengthening U.S. Leadership in Blockchain Innovation

Texas continues to attract companies building the future of blockchain, energy tokenization, DePIN infrastructures, digital identity systems, and decentralized finance. The Texas Blockchain Council plays a central role in shaping regulatory clarity and innovation-focused economic policy.

Krown Technologies’ suite of quantum-secured products—including the Krown Blockchain, Qastle Hot Wallet, KrownDEX, KrownExplorer, KrownAI, KrownTrade, Qastle Rewards, and enterprise-grade validator systems—aligns directly with the Council’s mission to expand blockchain adoption across the state.

Statements From Leadership

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc.

“Partnering with the Texas Blockchain Council represents a major leap forward for quantum-secure blockchain innovation in the United States. Texas is leading the nation in digital asset policy and industrial-scale blockchain adoption. Together, we’re ensuring U.S. companies have access to secure, resilient, post-quantum infrastructure as the next era of blockchain emerges. This partnership strengthens everything we’re building inside the Camelot Ecosystem.”

Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council

“Krown Technologies is pioneering critical advancements in post-quantum cryptography, quantum-

grade wallet security, and next-generation blockchain engineering. Their technology aligns with Texas’

vision to remain at the forefront of responsible, secure, and globally competitive digital asset innovation. We look forward to working closely with Krown as the industry accelerates toward the quantum era.”

Key Areas of Collaboration

• Policy & Standards Alignment: Support for regulatory frameworks emphasizing security, innovation, and PQC readiness.

• Enterprise Engagement: Joint programs for Texas corporations adopting distributed ledger technologies.

• Academic Collaboration: Partnerships with Texas universities to support quantum-secure blockchain research.

• Technology Pilots: Development of proof-of-concepts demonstrating real-world applications of Krown’s quantum-secure infrastructure.

• Events & Education: Joint participation in conferences, roundtables, and workshops including the Texas Blockchain Summit, Krown Konference, and industry education initiatives.

About the Texas Blockchain Council

The Texas Blockchain Council (TBC) is a nonprofit industry association made up of companies and individuals that work in blockchain innovation, digital assets, and distributed ledger technologies. TBC’s mission is to make Texas the global leader in blockchain innovation by advancing policy, education, and economic development across the state.

Learn more at: https://texasblockchaincouncil.org

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies is the creator of the world’s first native quantum-secure blockchain ecosystem—a comprehensive suite of products that includes the Krown Blockchain (Layer-1, PoS, PQC-native), Qastle Wallet, KrownDEX, KrownExplorer, KrownAI, KrownTrade, and more. Powered by true quantum entropy from Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 engine and protected by post-quantum cryptographic standards, Krown is engineered from the ground up for the next era of global blockchain security.

Learn more at: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0)

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a Canadian deep-tech company commercializing Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) solutions for cybersecurity, blockchain, and fintech. Its QRNG2 hardware produces true quantum entropy to secure data and transactions against classical and post-quantum threats.

Website: https://quantumemotion.com

Media Contact

Krown Technologies, Inc.

Email: media@krown.network

Website: https://krown.network

Texas Blockchain Council

Email: info@texasblockchaincouncil.org

Website: https://texasblockchaincouncil.org

Quantum eMotion Corp.

info@quantumemotion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.