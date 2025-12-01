Krown Network Announces Historic 74.7% TVL at Launch, Establishing New Global Benchmark for Layer-1 Blockchain Economics

James Stephens - CEO - Krown Technologies Qastle Name Graphic with phone

With 74.7% of all KROWN supply locked or vesting at genesis and over $5.6 million in protocol TVL, Krown surpasses prior benchmarks held by major chains.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. announced today that the Krown Network—the world’s first natively built quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain—will officially launch on January 3rd, 2025, with 74.7% of the total 100 billion KROWN supply locked, bonded, or vesting at genesis. This milestone sets a new global benchmark for token-economic structure, early-stage chain security, and protocol-level stability.

KROWN launches with an estimated $5.6 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) across validator bonds, staking reserves, and a fully locked three-year liquidity pool. At a launch price of $0.000125, the network achieves a TVL-to-circulating-market-cap ratio of nearly 9:1, a level virtually unseen in the blockchain industry and unmatched among newly released Layer-1 networks.

Unprecedented Locked-Value Structure at Launch

-74.7B KROWN locked or vesting

-5.2B KROWN deployed into a liquidity pool locked for three years

-31.5B KROWN committed to staking reserves

-100M KROWN per validator bonded at genesis

-Result: The network secures more value than it circulates on Day One

This structure creates immediate scarcity, strengthens validator alignment, and establishes a long-horizon economic model designed for resilience.

Quantum-Secured Products Launching Alongside the Blockchain

On January 3rd, 2025, the Krown Network will activate:

-The KROWN Blockchain (Layer-1 Quantum-Secured Chain)

-KROWN Coin (Native Asset)

-KrownDEX (Quantum-Secured Decentralized Exchange)

-Qastle Wallet Upgrades (Quantum Entropy-Powered Hot Wallet)

Each product is engineered with native quantum-grade entropy, post-quantum cryptography, and multi-layered quantum-resistant safeguards—positioning Krown as the frontrunner in post-quantum blockchain security.

Surpassing Industry Benchmarks

KROWN’s locked-supply ratio surpasses the launch economics of major chains. Cardano once held one of the highest early locked ratios at roughly 72%, while Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche debuted with significantly lower locked proportions and broader early circulation. No major Layer-1 chain has launched with a circulating-float ratio as tight as Krown’s.

With more TVL than circulating market cap at launch, Krown establishes a new industry standard for economic discipline, validator commitment, and long-term sustainability.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the creator of the Krown Network, the world’s first natively built quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain, engineered from inception with quantum entropy, post-quantum cryptography, and multi-layer quantum-resilient architecture. Designed for longevity in both classical and post-quantum computing eras, the Krown Network powers a rapidly growing ecosystem of decentralized finance, AI-driven tools, payments infrastructure, analytics, smart-contract applications, and real-world integrations throughout the Camelot ecosystem.

About Qastle

Qastle is the industry’s first quantum-secured hot wallet, built using true quantum entropy sourced from advanced quantum random-number-generation technology. Designed for maximum security in the era of quantum computing, Qastle provides users with protected key generation, resilient transaction signing, and a security posture engineered to withstand both current and future computational threats. Qastle supports multiple assets, connects seamlessly to the Krown Network, and will be upgraded at launch as part of Krown’s January 3rd, 2025 activation of its quantum-secured ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.