New park opens as Seaton’s rejuvenation gains pace

Release date: 01/11/25

Today marks a major milestone in the Malinauskas Labor Government’s transformation of Seaton, with future residents and neighbours celebrating the opening of Karra Reserve, a new public space at the heart of the suburb.

The first park to be delivered within Renewal SA’s Seaton redevelopment officially opens today, offering new public areas for the renewed neighbourhood.

Karra Reserve is named after a significant River Red Gum on its northern edge, with ‘Karra’ meaning red gum in the Kaurna language.

By 2035, a total of 1,452 new homes will be built across the revitalised community.

At present, 36 homes are under construction and nearing their halfway point, rising just footsteps from the park on the eastern side of the reserve.

One of these 36 homes belongs to first home buyer and school counsellor Claudia Lamberto who says she’s thrilled with the progress of her build and the transformation of the wider area.

The reserve spans the entire width of the project’s first development stage, bounded by Frederick Road, Glenburnie Street, Lark Avenue and Mathews Avenue.

Designed by GD Studia and built by Camco through Adelaide Innovative Landscaping, the 2,000-square-metre reserve features two large open lawn areas, park benches and BBQ facilities.

Karra Reserve forms part of Renewal SA’s broader strategy to deliver a minimum of 12.5% public open space and increased tree canopy as part of the total area’s redevelopment.

From today, prospective buyers can also register their interest in purchasing one of 13 terrace-style homes located on the doorstep of the western edge of Karra Reserve.

Named the Karra Collection, the homes are being built by Scott Sailsbury Group and span a selection of price brackets, ranging from $730,000 to $1.06 million.

Work has now begun on the next two stages, replacing dated South Australian Housing Trust properties on large blocks with newly subdivided land that will soon be home to hundreds of new dwellings.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Building homes is about more than bricks and mortar. We are bringing a new community together and allowing new neighbours to create lifelong connections.

Karra Reserve will be the jewel in the crown of the Seaton redevelopment; a place where members of the community can enjoy all the benefits that come from being active and outdoors.

Claudia’s story embodies our Government’s efforts to build more homes for South Australians.

Her home is going up – fast – and we are so excited that she can start to picture the next stage of her life in her new home.

Attributable to first home buyer Claudia Lambarto

Once the bricks went on, the houses started going up so quickly. I really feel like the vision for Seaton is coming to life.

I’m probably most excited about decorating my first home exactly how I want, with all the furniture and personal touches. I’d love to make it feel like my dream home.

I’m also keen to meet my neighbours and be part of a community. I’d love to go on dog walks or visit the dog park with the Seaton community.

Attributable to David Wilkins, Labor candidate for Lee

The rejuvenation of Seaton is an exciting milestone for our local area - this redevelopment will inject even more energy and vibrancy into our western suburbs.

As we deliver more housing across South Australia, it’s vital that we build communities - not just homes. That means creating spaces that bring people together and make our suburbs more liveable, sustainable and connected.

I’m thrilled to celebrate the opening of Karra Reserve today, and I can’t wait to welcome our new neighbours as they move into the community and discover everything that makes the west such a terrific place to live.