Belén Meyers Law Founder Named 2025 Leaders in Law Honoree by Idaho Business Review

Meridian Attorney Recognized for Excellence, Leadership, and Community Impact in Idaho’s Legal Field

To be acknowledged for doing what I love is truly humbling, and it motivates me to continue advocating for others and uplifting those entering this field.” — Belén Meyers, Esq.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belén Meyers, founder and CEO of Belén Meyers Law, has been named a 2025 Leaders in Law honoree by the Idaho Business Review. Recognized in the Sole Practitioner category, Meyers joins a distinguished group of Idaho legal professionals with this honor.

Each year, Idaho Business Review’s Leaders in Law awards celebrate attorneys who exemplify outstanding leadership, mentorship, professional achievement, and community service. Honorees are selected by a committee that reviews nominations from across the state, identifying individuals who raise the standard for excellence in Idaho’s legal community.

Belén Meyers’ recognition reflects her dedication to advocacy, ethical practice, and meaningful impact. Known for combining compassion with expertise and strategic thinking, she guides clients through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. One client described her as “the attorney who never gave up,” sharing how she fought for treatment instead of prison.

“I’m deeply honored to be recognized among such talented and passionate peers,” shares Meyers. “The legal profession is about service — both to my clients and to our communities. To be acknowledged for doing what I love is truly humbling, and it motivates me to continue advocating for others and uplifting those entering this field.”

This recognition adds to a growing list of professional achievements for Meyers, who was featured on Idaho Business Review’s Accomplished Under 40 list in 2024, named Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year honoree earlier this year, and most recently recognized among the Idaho 500 as one of the state’s most influential leaders in the Law category.

The 2025 Leaders in Law awards ceremony will take place on November 13, 2025, at the Boise Centre East, bringing together attorneys and community leaders from across Idaho. More information about this year’s honorees can be found at www.idahobusinessreview.com/event/leaders-in-law.

About Belén Meyers Law:

Belén Meyers Law is a boutique criminal defense law firm based in Meridian, Idaho, founded by attorney Belén Meyers. The firm represents clients in DUI, domestic violence, drug offenses, property crimes, and juvenile matters. Licensed in Idaho and Kansas, Belén offers Spanish-speaking legal services and a client-centered approach rooted in empathy, lived experience, and deep legal insight. Committed to justice and community, the firm serves with authenticity, integrity, and a belief that justice is best served when the attorney sees the person behind the case.

If you would like more information about Belén Meyers Law, please visit www.belenmeyerslaw.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

