Tuuti Agency Wraps Up a Year of Giving Through the Thoughtful Thursday Community Initiative

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned marketing agency in Boise, is pleased to celebrate a year of giving back to the Treasure Valley and beyond through their 2025 community initiative, Thoughtful Thursday. Each quarter, the team dedicated a day to volunteering with a different nonprofit or community organization.

During the first quarter, Tuuti assembled relief kits for families affected by California wildfires. The second quarter focused on the Idaho Foodbank, where the team sorted and prepared food for statewide distribution. In the third quarter, Tuuti joined Cre8Smiles, Inc. to produce and deliver handmade cards for patients in local hospitals. Tuuti will conclude their 2025 service calendar by volunteering at the 11th annual Morley Nelson Elementary Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, November 19.

For over a decade, the Hidden Springs community has come together to serve free Thanksgiving dinners to students and families of Morley Nelson Elementary, a Title I school. What began as a small act of kindness has grown into an event serving more than 300 meals each year. It continues to expand thanks to the dedication of local volunteers, including Tuuti’s CEO Shawnda Huffman, who helped launch and has supported the dinner for the past 11 years.

“Community is at the core of Tuuti, and it’s something we live out every day,” states Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. “Thoughtful Thursday gives our team a chance to pause our day-to-day work and connect with people in a meaningful way. It’s been inspiring to see our team embrace service with such heart.”

The Tuuti team's work with Cre8Smiles resulted in the creation of over 100 inspiring cards to brighten the days of patients in hospitals across the Treasure Valley. Cre8Smiles, Inc. Founder Alda DeArmond shares, “Community support is the catalyst for everything we do. Every smile and moment of joy begin with the kindness of others who choose to give their time and creativity. Organizations like Tuuti remind us that when the community comes together, compassion multiplies.”

Tuuti looks forward to continuing Thoughtful Thursday in the years to come, expanding their partnerships with local organizations and inspiring others in the Treasure Valley to find their own ways to give back.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, women-owned marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content creation, digital media, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

