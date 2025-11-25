Tuuti and SOLV Launch Holiday 'Heart of the Community' Campaign at Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

The Tuuti Team Decorates Their Queen of Hearts Themed Tree at the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

The Community Initiative Supports Mended Hearts of Boise and Women-Owned Businesses

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti, a women-owned marketing agency located in Boise, has launched the 2025 holiday initiative, “Heart of the Community,” in partnership with SOLV and Mended Hearts of Boise. The campaign combines compassion and community engagement to empower women, raise awareness for heart health, and bring encouragement to heart patients and their families across the Treasure Valley.

The Heart of the Community campaign kicked off at the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees. Tuuti and SOLV’s “Queen of Hearts” tree highlights this year’s focus on life-saving cardiovascular care through the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute. The tree celebrates women-owned businesses while also paying tribute to Mended Hearts of Boise.

Mended Hearts of Boise, a local chapter of the national nonprofit Mended Hearts, provides peer-to-peer support, education, and advocacy for heart patients, caregivers, and their families. Their mission is to inspire hope and improve the quality of life for heart patients and their loved ones.

As part of the Heart of the Community campaign, Treasure Valley residents are invited to share 10–20 second voice messages of hope and encouragement that will be compiled into a video for the Mended Hearts community. Community members can participate in person or virtually:

Visit the phone booths in person

Tuuti — 404 S 8th St #150, Boise, ID 83702

SOLV — 1960 S Meridian Rd, Meridian, ID 83642

Recording times: November 24–26 and December 1–2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leave a message virtually

Visit virtual.afterthetone.co/festival-of-trees and follow the prompts, or call the campaign’s virtual phone line at +1 (920) 310-8261 to record a message anytime this season.

“Community has always been at the heart of Tuuti,” shares Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. “This campaign gives people across the Treasure Valley a way to share kindness and connection during the holidays — and remind those facing heart challenges that they’re not alone.”

Becky Newberry, Treasurer of Mended Hearts of Boise, adds, “We are so touched by this show of support. The messages and encouragement from the community truly lift the spirits of our heart patients and their families. Knowing that others care means the world to those walking through recovery.”

For more information about the Heart of the Community campaign and to get involved, check out Tuuti’s Instagram.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, women-owned marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content creation, digital media, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

