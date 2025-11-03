Do Something Cool Foundation's 'Art for Impact' Launches World Series Raffle with Dodgers Prizes to Fund LA Youth Sports

Do Something Cool Foundation & @ArtforImpact launch #Dodgers World Series Raffle to fund LA youth. Community Certified Los Angeles: Art for Impact Limited Edition World Series Shirt

100% of proceeds from the 7-prize raffle will fund the Foundation's "Play Something Cool" initiative, providing sports equipment to underserved youth in LA.

This Art for Impact raffle is more than just about winning memorabilia; it's a movement to ensure that every child in Los Angeles has the chance to play, dream, and succeed.” — Bryan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Do Something Cool Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Something Cool and its Art for Impact initiative are proud to announce the launch of the World Series "Play Something Cool" Raffle, a community fundraising campaign designed to unite Dodgers fans and support underserved youth in Los Angeles. Timed with the Dodgers' historic World Series run, this initiative transforms the city's baseball passion into direct, positive change.

The campaign directly supports the "Play Something Cool" initiative. 100% of all proceeds will fund sports equipment, scholarships, and safe playing opportunities for kids in Los Angeles communities, leveraging the power of community to empower the next generation.

Key Campaign Elements:

Seven Authenticated Raffle Prizes: A chance to win one of seven pieces of memorabilia. The prize pool features an Autographed Will Smith Authentic Nike Jersey, an Autographed Will Smith 2025 World Series Photo, an Autographed Max Muncy 2020 World Series Framed Photo, and an Autographed Gavin Lux 2020 World Series Baseball, among other items.

Donation Tiers: Every donation comes with a reward. A $10 donation includes one raffle entry and an exclusive "LA Makes It Happen" T-Shirt. A $20 donation includes two raffle entries and a premium "LA Makes It Happen" Hoodie.

"Pick-Your-Prize" System: Donors can assign their raffle entries directly to the specific prize(s) they hope to win.

Drawing Transparency: To guarantee a transparent and unbiased selection process, all winners will be drawn using the RANDOM.ORG Third-Party Draw Service.

"This is our moment to unite two of LA's greatest passions: Dodgers baseball and community support," states Bryan [Last Name], Director at Art for Impact. "This raffle is more than just about winning memorabilia; it's a movement to ensure that every child in Los Angeles has the chance to play, dream, and succeed. We're turning this World Series run into a home run for LA kids."

To enter the raffle, view all seven prizes, and support the cause, please visit artforimpact.com.

About Do Something Cool

Do Something Cool is dedicated to empowering youth by developing essential life skills through impactful and inspiring projects that create lasting positive change within communities.

About Art for Impact

WHERE ART MEETS IMPACT

Art for Impact is a Do Something Cool Foundation initiative that transforms art collecting into a powerful force for social good:

Our model, the "Art for Impact flywheel," is simple:

-Discover Emerging Artists: We feature a vetted roster of community-certified emerging artists, giving collectors access to their work.

-Purchase with Purpose: Every dollar spent on art or donated to a campaign becomes a dollar given to charity. Every purchase automatically triggers a matching donation, allowing your passion for creativity to directly fuel positive change.

-Grow Together: Our platform creates aligned incentives. When you invest in an artist, you're motivated to help them succeed because their success directly increases your collection's value. Collectors become advocates, artists gain support, and our charitable impact amplifies with every purchase.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.