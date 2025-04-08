“Art for Impact”, a transformative initiative rooted in resilience, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of long-term goals.

Do Something Cool launches Art for Impact with a mural project promoting seatbelt safety and community resilience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Something Cool's "Art for Impact" Initiative Launches with "Keep On, Keeping On" Mural Project

Do Something Cool, a non-profit dedicated to empowering youth and fostering positive change, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Art for Impact program.

The program's inaugural project, the "Keep On, Keeping On" mural at Autobahn Carwash, uses public art to address the critical issue of seatbelt safety and celebrate the power of resilience.

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of traumatic injury and death, particularly among young people.

In 2022, over 11,000 vehicle occupants were killed nationwide because they weren't wearing seatbelts.

To combat this, the "Keep On, Keeping On" project combines a powerful artistic message with community engagement to save lives and inspire hope.

Key Project Elements:

Impactful Mural Installation: Renowned street artist Chris Hein has created a vibrant mural at Autobahn Carwash in St. Charles, MO.

This captivating artwork serves as the first installation in the Art for Impact program, symbolizing resilience and promoting the life-saving importance of seatbelt use.

Nick Custer's Inspiring Story: The project highlights the remarkable journey of Nick "The Manimal" Custer, who overcame catastrophic injuries after a car accident.

His story of grit and determination ("Keep On, Keeping On") empowers others to face their own challenges.

Community Engagement and Fundraiser: "Keep On, Keeping On" includes a 50/50 raffle and fundraiser to support seatbelt safety education and local recovery efforts.

Participants have the chance to win prizes, including a Cardinals suite package (valued at $3,000-$5,000), with raffle details available at artforimpact.com/raffle.

For the final week of the raffle, Do Something Cool will match all proceeds, and participants can use the code "COOL" to receive half-price raffle tickets.

Local Partnership: The project is a collaboration with Autobahn Carwash, demonstrating the power of local businesses to drive positive change.

"Art has the power to transform spaces and lives," says Bryan Hawkins, Founder and CEO of Do Something Cool.

"This first Art for Impact project is more than a mural; it's a movement to save lives, inspire resilience, and build a stronger community."

Endorsements:

"This project is a powerful reminder of the importance of seatbelt safety and the incredible strength of the human spirit," says Rene Knott, a respected voice in St. Louis news.

"The 'Keep On, Keeping On' mural will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on our community."

"It's truly inspiring to see art being used to promote such a vital message," adds Knott in a recent social media post.

"This mural is a testament to the power of collaboration and the resilience of the human spirit."

About Do Something Cool

Do Something Cool empowers youth to develop social, emotional, academic, and physical skills by creating and participating in impactful projects that foster positive change.

About Autobahn Carwash

Autobahn Car Wash & Detail is a family-owned business committed to serving the St. Charles community by providing exceptional service and supporting local initiatives.

Learn More:

For more information about the "Keep On, Keeping On" project and the Art for Impact program, please visit artforimpact.com.

Contact:

Bryan Hawkins

bryan@artforimpact.com

grants@dosomethingcool.org

Do Something Cool wanted to honor a friend, NickCuster, who nearly died in a crash. Now, Custer is doing what doctors said he never would do.

