FOWPAL Inspires Global Unity and Action at the Ambassador’s Peace Ball in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, right, and Dr. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, former African Union Ambassador to the U.S., display the newly endorsed Declaration of Transparency and Integrity. (AP Images) Dr. Hong, center, presents the “Key to the Heart” to ambassadors of four nations to the U.S. after they ring the Bell of World Peace and Love, symbolizing conscience as the key to a brighter world. (AP Images) Dr. Hong, second row, center, joins attendees for a group photo. The event brought together ambassadors, embassy representatives, NGO leaders, and peace advocates. (AP Images)

Upholding Transparency and Integrity Through Conscience and Hope

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing global challenges, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), in collaboration with MAC/BAN Corp, Patricia Professional Photographer, and CICA International University & Seminary, co-hosted the Ambassador’s Peace Ball in Washington, D.C., on October 28, 2025. The gathering brought together ambassadors, diplomats, NGO leaders, and peace advocates from various nations to exchange insights and actions on promoting peace and sustainable development.

Dr. Hong’s Call for Conscience-Guided Governance

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, delivered powerful opening remarks, emphasizing, “When we follow our conscience and make transparency and integrity the guiding principles for action, democracy can be revitalized.” Dr. Hong added, “Transparency allows people to see the truth, and integrity allows them to believe in it. By restoring these two interdependent values, we can reshape a better world, fostering warmer and more trusting human relationships.”

Reflecting on Dr. Hong’s speech, Ambassador Frederic Edem Hegbe of Togo to the United States said, “Let's be inspired by what Dr. Hong is doing. What he's doing tonight is for you, is for all diplomats. We have to be inspired to unite the world. We have to be inspired by his words to do good for humanity.”

Ambassador Amara Sheikh Mohammed Sowa of Sierra Leone to the United States said, “It's very important that we work in transparency, openness in whatever we do, in our relationships, in our work ethics, and also in our diplomatic overtures, and we maintain transparency. And of course, integrity strikes at the very core of our morality.”

Honoring Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze

The celebration paid special tribute to Dr. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, former African Union Ambassador to the United States, whose tenure concluded in August. Many dignitaries attended the event to honor her, including Ambassador Dragan Šutanovac of Serbia to the United States and Ambassador Chibamba Kanyama of Zambia to the United States.

In a heartfelt farewell, Ambassador Suka-Mafudze expressed deep gratitude for the friendship and collaboration she experienced in Washington, D.C. She extended appreciation to Dr. Hong for his partnership and stated that the ringing of the Bell of World Peace and Love represents courage, compassion, and collective action toward peace. She affirmed the shared mission of promoting understanding, unity, and peace among nations, and expressed hope to continue these efforts globally.

Endorsement of the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity

A highlight of the evening was the joint signing of the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity by Dr. Hong and Ambassador Suka-Mafudze. To date, influential leaders and citizens from 148 countries, including ambassadors to the United Nations and the United States, former heads of state, government officials, and a Nobel Peace laureate, have endorsed the Declaration.

Dr. Hong and FOWPAL initiated the UN-declared International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope, and they are now calling for global support to promote the Declaration and advocate for the adoption of the International Day of Transparency and Integrity by the United Nations. These three international observances—fostering conscience-guided governance, a healthy economy, mutual assistance, and universal love—aim to build a more peaceful and sustainable world.

Ambassador Suka-Mafudze Receives the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award

Ambassador Suka-Mafudze rang FOWPAL’s Bell of World Peace and Love in September 2023 and collaborated with FOWPAL to promote global peace and sustainability. In recognition of her outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing African unity and international cooperation, Dr. Hong presented her with the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award.

Bell Ringing Ceremony for Peace

Amid a spirit of unity, Dr. Hong rang the Bell of World Peace and Love nine times to bless the world. He made three heartfelt wishes: “First wish: May transparency and integrity be upheld and practiced. Second wish: May our Earth endure in everlasting sustainability. Third wish: May all living beings dwell in eternal peace.”

Four ambassadors to the United States also rang the Bell. Ambassador Henri Etoundi Essomba of Cameroon stated, “Best wishes for a peaceful world.”

Ambassador Amara Sheikh Mohammed Sowa of Sierra Leone stated, “I wish there will be peace everywhere.” Acknowledging the conflicts across the globe, he expressed his hope for “peace in Gaza, Ukraine, DRC, Sudan, CAR, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and Haiti, etc.” Reflecting on the ringing of the Bell, he added, “It was so breathtaking, it was so peaceful, and it served as an awakening call to all of us to strive for peace in the world.”

Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin of Saint Kitts and Nevis wished that “all people will love and cherish each other and the gift of life and learn understanding, charity, and acceptance.”

Ambassador Frederic Edem Hegbe of Togo stated, “I wish all the best for all people of the world. Peace, fraternity, unity, and especially love and solidarity.” To date, 656 prominent figures from 158 countries have rung the bell and made heartfelt wishes for peace, working together for the world’s sustainable future. Among them are 83 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace laureates, UN ambassadors and officers, and other visionary leaders.

Recognitions and Cultural Exchange

Dr. Hong presented Certificates of Cultural Exchange to the co-organizers of the event—Ambassador Rev. Dr. Devon Bannister, President of MAC/BAN Arts, and Patricia McDougall—and presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to several leaders, symbolizing conscience as humanity’s guiding compass for timely goodness and ethical action.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to global peace, Dr. Hong was appointed Fellow of the Most Excellent Order of International Experts (FOIE) by CICA International University & Seminary. For nearly six decades, Dr. Hong has led his dizi (apprentices) in promoting love and peace worldwide. Under his leadership, FOWPAL has visited 120 nations across six continents, fostering conscience, love, and peace.

Peace Through Friendship

The event celebrated global friendship and unity, affirming that humanity is one family. FOWPAL continues to share messages of conscience, hope, transparency, and integrity through its monthly programs on the International Conscience Day YouTube channel, where Dr. Hong’s full speech will be featured. FOWPAL invites all to follow their conscience and uphold transparency and integrity to build a peaceful, sustainable world.

Introduction to FOWPAL

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.