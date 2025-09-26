FOWPAL Promotes Conscience, Transparency, and Integrity at the UN for Global Peace

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, is posed to ring the Bell of World Peace and Love during a UNGA80 side event at UN Headquarters in New York on September 23, 2025. (AP Images) Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, speaks at the UN, emphasizing the importance of transparency and integrity for global peace and sustainability. (AP Images) Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, right, receives the Princely Awards from H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Global Peace Ambassador. (AP Images)

Global Leaders Unite at UN to Advance Science-Based Solutions for Water, Sanitation, and Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary, the High-Level General Debate of the 80th UN General Assembly opened in New York. On its first day, a special side event was held at UN headquarters to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commission science-based solutions for clean water and sanitation.

The event was co-organized by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation (WSA) to the UN, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), CICA International University and Seminary, Gender Priority Strategy, Chartered Institute of Gender Priority Strategy USA, and MAC/BAN Corp. It brought together diplomats, NGO leaders, and peace advocates from around the world.

Dr. Nabhit Kapur, Permanent Observer of the WSA to the UN, expressed gratitude for hosting such a gathering during UNGA’s high-level week for the first time, representing Africa with pride. He emphasized the urgent global water and sanitation crisis, exacerbated by climate change and underinvestment. “We can work together. We can leverage science-based solutions to address the complex challenges surrounding water and sanitation and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all,” he said.

Prof. Ada Juni Okika, Senior Advisor to the WSA to the UN, welcomed attendees and invited them to join the “Better Together” initiative to foster dialogue and develop solutions. She thanked Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, for his leadership.

Dr. Hong delivered a powerful address, declaring, “Today, as the Earth and humanity face crises, we must embrace true change to ensure sustainable development. Not only must we awaken conscience in all people, but we must also build a new order founded on transparency and integrity. This is a movement of inner renewal and innovation, powerful enough to transform the world.”

He further urged support for the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity and the promotion of the International Day of Transparency and Integrity, aiming for its recognition as a UN-designated day. “Let conscience, transparency, and integrity become the vital forces that bring peace and sustainability to all,” he said. Dr. Hong received the Princely Awards from H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Global Peace Ambassador, during the event.

Global leaders also shared their insights. Frederick A. Stephenson, Foreign Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasized that clean water and sanitation are fundamental human rights. Citing local challenges of droughts, hurricanes, and volcanic ash, he showcased global innovations—such as rainwater harvesting, solar-powered pumps, and low-cost community-based sanitation—and called for knowledge-sharing and financing to achieve universal access.

Everly Paul Chet Greene, Foreign Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, highlighted the disproportionate impact of the water crisis on women and children. He cited his nation’s investment in reverse osmosis technology and outlined three pillars for progress: data-driven innovation, sustainable financing and strategic partnerships, as well as localized implementation and capacity building.

Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports of The Gambia, emphasized the theme “Better Together” as both a moral imperative and a practical necessity. He underscored The Gambia’s adaptation and renewable energy efforts but stressed that national efforts alone are not enough, calling for international cooperation and fairer access to trade and financing.

Dr. Monica Seneru Masanza, Uganda’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, addressed disparities in technology access, stressing that economic inequality hinders sanitation progress. She urged intentional global collaboration and support for African nations to manufacture their own technologies. “Once they learn to manufacture technology, that community will grow which can afford sanitation,” she said.

On this historic occasion, FOWPAL hosted a special Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony to send powerful positive energy to the United Nations and beyond. Dr. Hong rang the Bell nine times, wishing for the awakening of conscience in all people and for global peace. Three other leaders also rang the Bell, offering heartfelt wishes for peace.

Minister Stephenson wished that “from the smallest hand to the widest ocean, may peace ripple onward… a quiet force stronger than fear.”

Minister Greene wished for “a safer world, where peace is not the absence of war, but an inner peace within the hearts and minds of all peoples, dwelling in harmony with nature and creation.”

Minister Badjie wished for “a world where everyone lives in peace with dignity by ending all conflicts around the world.” To date, 652 prominent leaders from 158 nations have rung the Bell, including 82 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, UN ambassadors, and other visionaries.

Sarah Wescoat Williams, President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, who rang the Bell the previous day during the International Day of Peace celebration, expressed gratitude for being the 646th bell ringer, hoping that more bell ringers would infuse positive energy into the world. “As we continue in this turbulent world of others, ringing and declaring our commitment to peace, I think there is hope,” she said.

The program also featured FOWPAL members performing “A Prayer for Peace,” blessing all nations with love and harmony. The event underscored the urgency of addressing global water and sanitation challenges while FOWPAL reinforced the power of conscience, transparency, and integrity as guiding forces for peace, sustainability, and a hopeful future.

FOWPAL’s Longstanding Peace Efforts

For more than two decades, Dr. Hong has led FOWPAL on self-funded trips to 120 nations, promoting love, peace, conscience, and hope. He initiated the UN-declared International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope. His work has earned numerous accolades, including the U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2023) for 1.2 million volunteer hours by FOWPAL in the U.S., a citation from Mayor Eric Adams (2023), the declaration of Federation of World Peace and Love Day (2005) in Berkeley, California, and Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze Night (2022) in New York. He has also been granted honorary citizenship in Tacoma, Washington; Monterey Park, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Cupertino, California.

Introduction to FOWPAL

