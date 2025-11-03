ProFirst Training Delivers Compliant Police Background Investigations for Las Vegas Metro PD

Trusted Police Background Investigations John Pallas-CEO ProFirst Training and Consulting

ProFirst Training and Consulting completed a one-year contract with LVMPD, delivering 675 compliant police background investigations.

Our investigators and support staff continually exceed expectations. Their work reflects our commitment to helping agencies nationwide make confident, legally compliant, and fair hiring decisions.” — John Pallas-CEO ProFirst Training

LAS VEGAS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProFirst Training and Consulting , LLC, a national leader in police background investigations , public safety pre-employment screening, and investigator training, proudly announces the successful completion of a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)Over the course of the agreement, ProFirst completed 675 comprehensive Nevada POST-compliant background investigations, supporting LVMPD’s efforts to process and evaluate thousands of police officer applicants. The project helped LVMPD streamline its hiring pipeline and efficiently advance qualified candidates through the background process—while enhancing quality and ensuring compliance.The contract was initiated through the LVMPD Chief’s Office at the request of the department’s Chief Financial Officer as part of a cost-saving and efficiency initiative. By partnering with ProFirst, LVMPD reduced internal workload, improved turnaround times, and reallocated resources toward essential recruiting and community engagement efforts.All investigations were conducted in strict adherence to Nevada POST standards, and in full compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Title VII).To meet the demands of the project, ProFirst utilized its team of 38 certified police background investigators, supported by four managers and administrative staff, ensuring each case was handled with accuracy, professionalism, and integrity.“I couldn’t be prouder of the professionalism and dedication our team demonstrated throughout this project,” said John Pallas, Founder and Director of ProFirst Training and Consulting. “Our investigators and support staff continually exceed expectations. Their work reflects our commitment to helping agencies nationwide make confident, legally compliant, and fair hiring decisions.”ProFirst Training and Consulting, LLC provides nationwide law enforcement background investigations, training, and consulting services to public safety and government agencies. ProFirst Training and Consulting serves an expanding client base that includes the Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Columbus Division of Police (OH), Prince William County Police Department (VA), the National Institutes of Health Police Department, Texas Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, among others.Through its flagship websites — [ProFirstTraining.com] and [PoliceBackgroundInvestigations.com] — the company continues to provide training resources, expert consulting, and specialized investigative services to help agencies maintain compliance, enhance hiring standards, and ensure public trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.