Dona Ana County, NM Partners with ProFirst Training and Consulting to Strengthen Public Safety Hiring Standards

Police Background Investigations ProFirst Training

ProFirst Training enhances Dona Ana County’s public safety hiring practices with expert consulting and investigative insight.

Our mission is to help agencies across the country build legally sound, transparent, and effective hiring processes that ensure only the most qualified candidates serve the public.” — John Pallas-CEO ProFirst Training

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dona Ana County has selected ProFirst Training and Consulting, a nationally recognized leader in public safety background investigations , to examine and evaluate the county’s current hiring standards and background investigation protocols for public safety personnel. The goal of this initiative is to improve the efficiency, consistency, and legal defensibility of the County’s selection process for agencies such as the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, and Fire and Emergency Services.As part of this strategic collaboration, consultants from ProFirst Training met with key stakeholders from Dona Ana County Human Resources, Legal, and Executive Management. These meetings focused on identifying current challenges within the hiring and background investigation processes and exploring opportunities to align the County’s procedures with industry best practices and legal compliance requirements.ProFirst Training and Consulting is a trusted authority in public safety background investigations, having provided consulting and training services to numerous agencies nationwide. Notable clients include the Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Prince William County Police Department (VA), Columbus Division of Police (OH), National Institutes of Health Police Department, Homeland Security (TN), and many more. With more than 27 years of experience in law enforcement and curriculum development approved by multiple state POST organizations, ProFirst is widely recognized for setting high standards in pre-employment screening and background investigator training.This initiative with Dona Ana County demonstrates the County’s commitment to transparent, legally compliant, and professional hiring practices for its public safety departments. By leveraging ProFirst’s expertise, Dona Ana County aims to ensure its selection standards reflect evolving legal requirements, public expectations, and modern policing demands. "We are honored to support Dona Ana County in strengthening their public safety hiring standards,"* said John Pallas, CEO of ProFirst Training and Consulting. "Our mission is to help agencies across the country build legally sound, transparent, and effective hiring processes that ensure only the most qualified candidates serve the public."For more information about ProFirst’s background investigation consulting , training, and national services, visit [www.PoliceBackgroundInvestigations.com]( https://www.PoliceBackgroundInvestigations.com ).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.