Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Southbound Colchester

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 Southbound is experiencing delays in the area of mile marker 94.8 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.