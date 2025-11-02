Attempted Homicide of California State Prison‑Sacramento Officers Under Investigation

FOLSOM – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the attack of two peace officers at California State Prison, Sacramento (SAC) as attempted homicide.

On Nov. 1, 2025, at approximately 7 p.m., incarcerated person Jason Brannigan, 48, allegedly attacked two officers with an improvised weapon as he was being escorted from his cell for staff to conduct a cell search.

Staff used physical force and chemical agents to quickly quell the attack, and an improvised weapon was found at the scene.

The two officers were immediately taken to the triage and treatment area and then transported to an outside medical facility. Both officers were admitted and are currently in fair condition.

Brannigan was placed in restricted housing pending investigation into this case. SAC officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

The institution is on modified programming to complete a 24-hour threat assessment.

Peer support and other support services are being offered to employees.

Brannigan was most recently received from Sacramento County on March 7, 2011. He was sentenced to 17 years, eight months for corporal injury to spouse within seven years of a prior/specified conviction, criminal threat to cause great bodily injury/death and vandalism as a second striker, with an enhancement for a prior felony conviction of a serious offense. While incarcerated, Brannigan was sentenced by Kern County on Feb. 28, 2022, to four years for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon as a second striker, an in-prison offense.

SAC opened in 1986 and houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security incarcerated persons. SAC offers academic classes and vocational programs and employs approximately 1,500 people.