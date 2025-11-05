KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation Expands Board with Appointments of Meg Snowden, JD, and Sean Turbeville, PhD

KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation, a nonprofit supporting research and families worldwide

KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation appoints Meg Snowden, JD, and Sean Turbeville, PhD, bringing decades of biotech and rare disease expertise to its Board.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation today announced the appointment of two seasoned leaders — Margaret (Meg) Snowden, JD, and Sean Turbeville, PhD — to its Board of Directors, strengthening governance and advancing its mission to accelerate treatments for children with KCNT1 epilepsy. Both leaders bring decades of expertise in biotechnology, rare diseases, and intellectual property, reinforcing the Foundation’s strategy to help families benefit from emerging scientific advances.Margaret (Meg) Snowden, JD, is an accomplished intellectual property attorney with more than 35 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has held senior positions including Vice President of Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Licensing at Impax Laboratories, General Counsel of Valentis, and Patent Attorney at SyStemix. Today, Snowden advises biotechnology companies on licensing, patent protection, clinical trial agreements, and regulatory issues, bringing deep expertise in protecting innovation as new therapies, including gene therapies, move toward patients.Sean Turbeville, PhD, brings more than 25 years of leadership in life sciences and biotechnology, with a focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases, neurology, oncology, and advanced therapies. He has advised global organizations, private companies, and public institutions, and currently serves on the boards of multiple organizations dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with rare diseases, especially children. His experience driving research and development strategies will support the Foundation’s mission to accelerate therapies for KCNT1 epilepsy worldwide.“Meg and Sean bring extraordinary expertise at a pivotal moment as KCNT1 research enters the gene therapy era,” said Justin West, MD, Co-Founder of the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation. “Their leadership will help us protect innovation, strengthen strategy, and build global partnerships to unlock the future for children living with this devastating disorder.”KCNT1 epilepsy is a rare and often fatal neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by early-onset, treatment-resistant seizures and high mortality. The condition has deeply affected families in California, where both Snowden and Turbeville live, as well as hundreds of families in more than 60 countries worldwide.“Families facing KCNT1 epilepsy need new hope,” said Dr. Turbeville. “I am honored to join the board and to help the Foundation advance therapies that will transform outcomes for these children and their families.”“KCNT1 is a devastating disease that demands urgent innovation,” said Snowden. “I look forward to contributing my expertise to strengthen partnerships and accelerate solutions for families worldwide.”About KCNT1 Epilepsy FoundationThe KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation is a U.S.-based nonprofit serving families worldwide who are affected by KCNT1-related epilepsy, a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder. The Foundation funds research, develops global data and trial-readiness infrastructure, and fosters collaborations between scientists, clinicians, industry, and families to accelerate treatments and cures.Through these efforts, the Foundation plays a pivotal role in preparing the KCNT1 community for the next generation of therapies, including precision genetic and gene-based approaches, ensuring families are ready to benefit as science advances.With families in more than 60 countries, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and hope in the rare epilepsy community.Website: https://kcnt1epilepsy.org Media Contact:Sarah DrislaneKCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation(949) 268-9770info@kcnt1epilepsy.org

