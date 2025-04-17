The KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation Announces Strategic Addition to Board of Directors Amid Growing Momentum in KCNT1 Research

Dewey McLin, PhD Joins KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation Board of Directors

KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation appoints Dr. Dewey McLin to board, bringing rare epilepsy expertise as momentum builds in KCNT1 therapy development.

His experience in rare epilepsy therapies will help guide our strategy during a critical time for KCNT1 research.” — Dr. Justin West, Co-Founder

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KCNT1 Slack Epilepsy Foundation Inc, a nonprofit dedicated to advocacy, awareness, and accelerating treatments for children living with KCNT1-related disorders, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Dewey McLin III to its Board of Directors.Dr. McLin brings over two decades of leadership in Medical Affairs, with a specialized focus on rare and catastrophic neurological disorders, including his role in the successful launch of an FDA-approved plant-derived cannabinoid for childhood-onset epilepsy. His background spans from early development to commercialization in both startup and established pharmaceutical companies, uniquely aligning with our organization’s mission during a pivotal moment in KCNT1 therapeutic development.“We’re honored to welcome Dr. McLin to our board,” said co-founder, Dr Justin West. “His experience launching therapies in the rare epilepsy space — including his recent work at Longboard Pharma supporting clinical development for DEE-focused treatments — brings a depth of strategic and medical insight at a time when the KCNT1 field is accelerating. As several companies prepare IND submissions for KCNT1-targeted therapies, Dewey’s expertise will help shape our advocacy, partnerships, and long-term direction.”Dr. McLin joins a dedicated board that includes other pharmaceutical leaders, parent advocates, and experts united by a shared commitment to changing the future for children affected by KCNT1-related disorders.“I’m excited to join such a passionate and mission-driven organization,” said Dr. McLin. “Having supported families impacted by rare epilepsies in my past roles, I’m deeply committed to helping bridge science and strategy as this community enters a promising new chapter.”To learn more about the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation, its mission, or ongoing initiatives in KCNT1-related research, please visit https://kcnt1epilepsy.org

