Aubuchon Homes Returns as Premier Artist Area Sponsor for 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival

Aubuchon Homes returns as Premier Artist Area Sponsor, highlighting top juried artists at the 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival, Jan. 10-11.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cape Coral Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Club of Cape Coral are proud to announce that Aubuchon Homes will return as the Premier Artist Area Sponsor for the 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival , taking place on January 10-11, 2026, in the heart of downtown Cape Coral.Recognized as one of the Top 5 Art Festivals in the Nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine and drawing over 140,000 attendees, the Cape Coral Art Festival is a cornerstone event for Southwest Florida’s cultural and creative community.The Premier Artist Area, sponsored by Aubuchon Homes, highlights the top artists from across the festival—those who received the highest jury scores—offering an enhanced experience for both artists and attendees. This exclusive section, located along Cape Coral Parkway in front of the Holiday Inn Express, features:Larger, more spacious booths$100 booth fee discount for participating artistsNo on-street food vendors for an improved ambianceReserved restrooms for artist useDiscounted lodging and package offerings for artists“Aubuchon Homes continues to show exceptional support for the arts in our community,” said Brad Peska, Event Director. “Their ongoing sponsorship of the Premier Artist Area ensures our most talented artists are highlighted in an upscale and inviting space, and we’re honored to partner with them again.”As a longtime community leader and custom home builder in Cape Coral, Aubuchon Homes is deeply committed to supporting the region’s growth, creativity, and community spirit. Their involvement helps elevate the caliber of the festival and enrich the experience for artists, collectors, and attendees alike.The Cape Coral Art Festival not only celebrates art but also serves as a key fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, with proceeds supporting local scholarships, community outreach programs, and international service initiatives.For more information about the event, artist opportunities, or to explore sponsorship options, visit www.capecoralartfestival.com About Aubuchon Homes:Aubuchon Homes stands as an integrated custom design, build, and decorate firm located in Southwest Florida. Established in 1992 as a modest two-person construction company, Aubuchon Homes has a dedicated team of over 30 highly skilled and passionate employees. Over the years, Aubuchon Homes has built a legion of "Raving Fan" clients who are not just satisfied but enthralled by the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define every custom home. The company owes its success to the dedicated and passionate individuals who form its core team. More than just employees, these professionals are craftsmen, designers, and artists who bring their unique skills to every project. The company recognizes and nurtures this passion, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment that resonates with the company's values. In fact, Aubuchon Homes was recognized by Gulfshore Business as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work. Learn more by visiting AubuchonHomes.com.About Cape Coral Art Festival:The Cape Coral Art Festival, organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is an annual celebration of artistic excellence that attracts over 140,000 art enthusiasts from across the nation. It provides a platform for artists and businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience, promoting the arts and culture within the Cape Coral community.Media Contactmedia@livdigitalmarketing.com239-676-3316Arts Festival Contactinfo@capecoralartfestival.com239-699-7942

