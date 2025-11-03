Cape Coral Art Festival Celebrates 41 Years of Art, Community, and Giving Back

handmade tables and chairs 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival art work on display at the art festival

LMCU returns as Title Sponsor and funds 20 local nonprofits at the 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival, Jan. 10-11, 2026.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cape Coral Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Club of Cape Coral are proud to announce the 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival , returning to downtown Cape Coral on January 10-11, 2026. Welcoming more than 140,000 attendees annually, the festival is one of the largest and most anticipated cultural events in Southwest Florida, featuring over 240 juried artists from around the world.This year, the Cape Coral Rotary Foundation is thrilled to welcome back Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) as the Title Sponsor for the third year in a row. Known for its deep commitment to community involvement, LMCU is once again helping to elevate the festival’s impact, both culturally and philanthropically.In a generous show of support for the Cape Coral community, LMCU has also sponsored 20 local nonprofit organizations by covering their participation fees in this year’s Business Showcase. This initiative allows these nonprofits to share their missions with thousands of attendees, build awareness, and connect with new supporters. “Lake Michigan Credit Union continues to go above and beyond in their role as Title Sponsor,” said Brad Peska, Event Director. “Their decision to fund participation for 20 nonprofit groups reflects their genuine commitment to supporting those making a difference in our community.”The 2026 Cape Coral Art Festival will showcase a diverse range of art media, including painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, and more. The weekend also includes food vendors and interactive activities for families, all with free admission and free parking.Since its inception, the festival has been a key fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, helping support local scholarships, community projects, and international service initiatives.For more information, to apply as a Business Showcase vendor , or to see the list of participating nonprofits, visit www.capecoralartfestival.com About Lake Michigan Credit UnionLake Michigan Credit Union, established in 1933, is the largest credit union in Michigan and 14th largest in the country. Employing a staff of over 1,650 and serving more than 600,000 members, LMCU's assets exceed $13 billion, with over $16 billion in portfolio and serviced mortgages. LMCU has 71 convenient branch locations, including 21 across the Tampa Bay area and Southwest Florida. LMCU members have access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. LMCU provides a full range of financial services, from high interest-bearing checking accounts to personal loans, mortgages, business banking, investments, and insurance.To find out more, visit LMCU.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #442967.About the Cape Coral Art FestivalThe Cape Coral Art Festival, organized by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, is an annual celebration of artistic excellence that attracts over 140,000 art enthusiasts from across the nation. It provides a platform for artists and businesses to connect with a diverse and engaged audience, promoting the arts and culture within the Cape Coral community.Media Contactmedia@livdigitalmarketing.com239-676-3316Arts Festival Contactinfo@capecoralartfestival.com239-699-7942

