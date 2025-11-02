This Halloween These Monsters Are Off American Streets Thanks to the Brave Men and Women of ICE Law Enforcement

Some of the worst of the worst arrested yesterday include pedophiles who no longer pose a threat to America’s children as they trick or treat

WASHINGTON— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country yesterday, including those convicted of heinous crimes such as continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, patronizing a child prostitute, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested child predators, abusers, and violent thugs. Halloween is a little less scary this year with these monsters off American streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Forget ghosts or ghouls—the true horror is the violent criminal illegal aliens, who sanctuary politicians protect, putting the safety of Americans at risk.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Obid Abdulkarim Alobid, a criminal illegal alien from Syria, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Santa Clara, California.

Carlos Alberto Torres-Arevalo, a criminal illegal from El Salvador, convicted for two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Mohamed Azharuddin Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana, convicted for patronizing a person for prostitution 2nd degree: person less than 15 in Albany, New York.

Erlin Alessander Rodriguez-Betanco, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for robbery while inflicting bodily injury upon another and unlawful possession of a weapon in Morristown, New Jersey.

Benjamin Barrera-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas.

# # #