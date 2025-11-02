The 6th Annual Halal Expo & Summit 2025 to Showcase the Future of the Halal Economy in the U.S.

“The Halal Expo & Summit is not just an event — it’s the beating heart of the halal economy in America,” said Marwan Ahmad, Founder and Director of the Halal Expo & Summit.”
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Halal Expo & Summit 2025, the nation’s premier business-to-business gathering for the halal industry, will take place November 5–6, 2025, at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will bring together hundreds of halal manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and service providers from across the U.S. and around the world.

Designed to strengthen the halal supply chain and create meaningful trade partnerships, the Expo offers attendees a powerful opportunity to connect with buyers, explore new markets, and expand business opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing economic sectors.

The Halal Summit portion of the event will feature expert speakers and thought leaders covering key topics in halal investment, innovation, technology, and market expansion. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how the halal industry continues to drive growth across food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.

A highlight of this year’s program is the 2025 Halal Awards Ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation across multiple categories — including food manufacturing, technology, retail, and community leadership. This year’s awards feature the largest group of honorees ever recognized since the event’s inception.

Tickets are still open at www.halalexpousa.com/register.

About the Halal Expo & Summit
The U.S. Halal Expo & Summit is an annual business-to-business event dedicated to promoting the growth and development of the halal industry in North America. The Expo provides a platform for halal producers, distributors, and service providers to connect, collaborate, and expand their reach in the U.S. market. The event also features the Halal Summit, a thought-leadership forum addressing innovation, certification, and future trends in the global halal economy.

The 6th annual US-International Halal Expo & Summit is organized by Arabesque Media. It’s designed to foster a platform for businesses that provide halal products and services to millions of consumers in the United States. This is a multi-billion dollar industry which creates an opportunity for businesses to showcase under one roof. Arabesque Media have over 30 years of experience working with the Islamic and Arabic market in the US. It provides services to a wide variety of businesses in the US including small business, corporation to government agencies.

