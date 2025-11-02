The 6th Annual Halal Expo & Summit 2025 to Showcase the Future of the Halal Economy in the U.S.
Record participation expected from halal industry and business leaders in Chicago this November 5th and 6th in Chicago
Designed to strengthen the halal supply chain and create meaningful trade partnerships, the Expo offers attendees a powerful opportunity to connect with buyers, explore new markets, and expand business opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing economic sectors.
The Halal Summit portion of the event will feature expert speakers and thought leaders covering key topics in halal investment, innovation, technology, and market expansion. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how the halal industry continues to drive growth across food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.
A highlight of this year’s program is the 2025 Halal Awards Ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievement and innovation across multiple categories — including food manufacturing, technology, retail, and community leadership. This year’s awards feature the largest group of honorees ever recognized since the event’s inception.
“The Halal Expo & Summit is not just an event — it’s the beating heart of the halal economy in America,” said Marwan Ahmad, Founder and Director of the Halal Expo & Summit. “This year marks a milestone in participation and collaboration, reflecting how strongly the U.S. halal market continues to grow.”
Tickets are still open at www.halalexpousa.com/register.
Media Contact:
Marwan Ahmad, Founder and Director
marwan@halalexpousa.com
703-745-5395
About the Halal Expo & Summit
The U.S. Halal Expo & Summit is an annual business-to-business event dedicated to promoting the growth and development of the halal industry in North America. The Expo provides a platform for halal producers, distributors, and service providers to connect, collaborate, and expand their reach in the U.S. market. The event also features the Halal Summit, a thought-leadership forum addressing innovation, certification, and future trends in the global halal economy.
