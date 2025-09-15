Jumla launch at the 2025 Halal Expo & Summit

About

The 6th annual US-International Halal Expo & Summit is organized by Arabesque Media. It’s designed to foster a platform for businesses that provide halal products and services to millions of consumers in the United States. This is a multi-billion dollar industry which creates an opportunity for businesses to showcase under one roof. Arabesque Media have over 30 years of experience working with the Islamic and Arabic market in the US. It provides services to a wide variety of businesses in the US including small business, corporation to government agencies.