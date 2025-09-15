Jumla launch at the 2025 Halal Expo & Summit

A groundbreaking year-round platform designed to connect halal producers, buyers, and distributors across the globe

Jumla is more than a marketplace—it’s a bridge connecting halal businesses with opportunities year-round.”
— Marwan Ahmad
FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumla B2B Halal Marketplace to Launch at the 2025 Halal Expo & Summit in Chicago

The U.S. halal industry is set to reach a new milestone this November with the official launch of Jumla B2B Halal Marketplace, a groundbreaking year-round platform designed to connect halal producers, buyers, and distributors across the globe. Jumla will be formally inaugurated during the 2025 Halal Expo & Summit, November 5–6 at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Chicago.

Built as a complete B2B management solution, Jumla offers halal businesses more than just a marketplace. It provides tools to simplify trade, build trust, and expand into new markets. Key features of the platform include:
“Jumla is more than a marketplace—it’s a bridge connecting halal businesses with opportunities year-round,” said Marwan Ahmad, Founder of Jumla. “Launching at the Halal Expo & Summit allows us to bring this innovation directly to the businesses who need it most.”
As demand for halal products continues to rise across retail, foodservice, healthcare, and education sectors, Jumla provides a trusted gateway for both U.S. and international producers to connect with buyers, streamline logistics, and grow their business in the competitive halal market.
The Halal Expo & Summit is the leading U.S. event for halal businesses, drawing industry leaders, procurement directors, and community advocates to explore opportunities in food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and services.

About Jumla B2B Halal Marketplace
Jumla is a dedicated B2B platform that provides halal businesses with end-to-end solutions for showcasing, selling, and managing wholesale trade. Designed to foster trust, efficiency, and growth, Jumla empowers producers, suppliers, and buyers to collaborate in an ethical, halal-certified environment.

About the Halal Expo & Summit
The Halal Expo & Summit USA is the premier trade show and conference for halal businesses in North America. Bringing together exhibitors, buyers, speakers, and industry leaders, the Expo provides unmatched networking, education, and market opportunities for the expanding halal sector.
For more information and registration details, visit: www.halalexpousa.com


Media Contact:
Marwan Ahmad, Founder and Organizer
marwan@halalexpousa.com
703-745-5395

Marwan Ahmad
Halal Expo & Summit
+1 703-745-5395
email us here
About

The 6th annual US-International Halal Expo & Summit is organized by Arabesque Media. It’s designed to foster a platform for businesses that provide halal products and services to millions of consumers in the United States. This is a multi-billion dollar industry which creates an opportunity for businesses to showcase under one roof. Arabesque Media have over 30 years of experience working with the Islamic and Arabic market in the US. It provides services to a wide variety of businesses in the US including small business, corporation to government agencies.

