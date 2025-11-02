OSCE Documentary Highlights Importance of Prosecuting Crimes against Journalists in Kosovo

PRISHTINË/PRIŠTINA, 2 November 2025 – On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo launched the documentary “Beyond the Headlines”, which highlights the growing threats against media professionals and the urgent need for stronger institutional protection.

Produced in co-operation with local journalists, the documentary examines rising cases of online harassment, smear campaigns, and physical assaults. Since January 2025, 56 incidents against journalists have been reported, already exceeding last year’s total. Women journalists remain especially vulnerable to gender-based threats and harassment.

In addition to the documentary, the Mission is supporting a debate on the same topic, which will be aired tonight on TV Dukagjini at 1900 hrs. The debate will feature prominent journalists and a prosecutor, who will discuss the challenges journalists face in exercising their duties and the institutional response from the justice system.

“The rise in attacks and online harassment, especially against women journalists, is deeply concerning and unacceptable,” said Gerard McGurk, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. “Greater, more sustained efforts are needed to ensure journalists can work safely and independently.”

The Chairperson of the Association of Journalists of Kosovo Xhemajl Rexha, noted that the last four years have been the most difficult for journalism in Kosovo, citing intensified attacks and lenient penalties that embolden perpetrators.

“The situation for journalists in Kosovo is worsening, with a worrying culture of impunity,” said Jan Braathu, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media. “Authorities must recognize the essential role journalists play in democracy and act decisively to ensure their safety.”

The Mission takes the issue of the safety of journalists seriously. Over the years, OSCE has worked closely with partners - the Press Council of Kosovo, the Independent Media Commission, and the Association of Journalists of Kosovo - to translate this commitment into concrete action. Besides providing legal aid to journalists facing defamation lawsuits or digital harassment, the Mission donated protective vests and jackets marked with PRESS insignia to help journalists be easily identified during protests and crisis events.

It has also organized joint crisis reporting training for journalists and the Kosovo Police and produced court reporting guidelines to help both journalists and members of the judiciary better understand each other’s roles, rights, and responsibilities.