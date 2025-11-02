Salman Khan to Dazzle Doha,Qatar with His First-Ever Live Performance  Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14 November 2025

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Bollywood Sensation Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Sensation Tamannaah Bhatti Bollywood star Prabhu Event Organizer CEO ORBIT EVENTS Ms.Pragna

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set to make his first-ever live performance in Qatar with Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14 Nov 2025 at Asian Town Amphitheatre.

We are thrilled to bring Salman Khan’s first-ever live concert to Qatar. Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded will be a grand celebration of Bollywood entertainment like never before.” — Ahsan Warsi, Peace Homes Development

DOHA, DOHA, QATAR, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doha, 14th October 2025: Doha is gearing up for a night of unmatched glamour and excitement as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes centre stage for his much-awaited live debut in Qatar. The spectacular event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and cinematic magic, taking place on 14th November 2025 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre, Doha’s premier open-air entertainment venue.Salman Khan will be joined by an extraordinary line-up of India’s biggest stars -Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, singing sensation Stebin Ben, the king of comedy Sunil Grover, the master of moves Prabhu Deva, and showman Maniesh Paul for an evening that guarantees to set the stage alight with power-packed performances and the electrifying energy of Bollywood.The event is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, ensuring world-class production, choreography, and visual excellence. Expect breathtaking stage design, immersive lighting, and a larger-than-life cinematic experience that will transform Asian Town into a pulsating celebration of Indian entertainment and culture.The event is organised by Orbit Events & Marketing and Studiokraft, in partnership with Rami Productions and Amlark, bringing together some of the industry’s most experienced names to deliver an entertainment spectacle like no other.Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is presented by Peace Homes Development, a leading Dubai-based real estate brand renowned for its commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence.“We’re thrilled to bring Salman Khan Live to Qatar, featuring Bollywood’s biggest stars,” said Mr. Ahsan Warsi, Founder and Chairman of Peace Homes Development. “This landmark event is more than just a concert – it’s a celebration of culture, connection, and world-class entertainment that perfectly aligns with our brand’s vision for excellence.”Further elevating the prestige of the event, Qatar Calendar and Visit Qatar join as Platinum Sponsors, while Baladna Dairy partners as the Powered By Sponsor, and Mall of Qatar as the Official Venue Partner. In addition, Qatar Insurance Company has been announced as the Official Insurance Partner, Business Bay joins as a Supporting Partner, and VK Films comes on board as the Official Movie Partner, underscoring the event’s scale and regional significance.Adding to the excitement, 100 talented children will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform live on stage with Salman Khan. Auditions will take place at the Mall of Qatar (Oasis Stage) on 30th and 31st October 2025, offering young performers a dream opportunity to share the spotlight with Bollywood’s most celebrated star.“Bringing Salman Khan Live to Qatar for the first time marks a milestone moment for us, After completion of 3 successful shows in Dubai” said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events and Marketing. “We’re proud to bring the vibrance and energy of Bollywood to Doha. It’s going to be a night of pure star power and unforgettable entertainment.”Tickets for Salman Khan Live in Qatar – Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded are now available on Platinumlist, Q-Tickets, Virgin Tickets and Snoonu, with prices starting from QAR 100. Ticket categories include Silver, Gold, Diamond, VIP, VVIP, Red Carpet, and Meet & Greet packages, giving fans the exclusive opportunity to interact with Salman Khan and other stars.For group bookings and sponsorship enquiries, please contact Pragna at +974 7749 4919.Prepare for an extraordinary night where Bollywood’s biggest icon meets Doha’s biggest stage. Expect spectacular performances, breathtaking visuals, and the magnetic presence of Salman Khan, as he leads an evening that celebrates the very essence of Indian entertainment — one that will leave audiences enthralled long after the final curtain falls.

