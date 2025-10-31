Ceylon Park Improvement Project Receives $1 Million Land And Water Conservation Fund Grant

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce that Dorchester’s Ceylon Park has been awarded $1 million from the latest round of federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants announced by the Healey-Driscoll Administration.

The grant will support plans now underway by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to improve the 4.3 acre park located at 105 Ceylon Street, including improvements to the basketball court, updated play areas, new lighting and improved accessibility.

“By transforming Ceylon Park into a safe, resilient, and multipurpose community-space, we are ensuring generations of Dorchester residents and their families can enjoy the green space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful for our state partners for their collaboration in prioritizing these investments in our community, which build on our efforts to create vibrant, community gathering spaces.”

“This investment in Ceylon Park will support the $4,675,000 million dollar budget earmark for the project and will help us create a more welcoming, resilient, and inclusive space for residents of all ages to enjoy,” said Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “We’re grateful to the Healy-Driscoll administration and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs for their continued partnership and support for Boston’s open spaces.”

The planned renovation includes a new play area and children’s bike loop, a new splash pad, site furnishings including picnic tables, an improved basketball court with updated lighting, accessible pathways through the park (which has about 40’ of elevation change and lacks a fully accessible connection through the park), new pathway lighting, clearing invasive vegetation, new rain gardens and new trees.

“Ceylon Park is such an important part of our neighborhood — a place where our young people dream big, where families connect, and where community pride takes root,” said State Representative Christopher Worrell. This $1 million investment isn’t just about improving a park — it’s about investing in our children, our health, and our shared future. With this grant, we’re ensuring that every child who steps onto this field knows that their community believes in them and their potential.”

“The recent improvements to the soccer field at Ceylon Park reflect how important this area is for our residents, and this next phase of funding will build upon those enhancements to make the park more accessible, more resilient, and better programmed for fun," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. "I'm proud to help shepherd this project to the next stage, and continue the park upgrades in my district and across the city."

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program, managed by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a commitment to safeguard the country’s natural areas, water resources, and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities. The Fund provides up to 50 percent of the total project cost for acquiring land or developing and renovating parkland. Since its inception, Massachusetts has invested more than $144 million in parks and open spaces through LWCF grants.

For updates on the Ceylon Park renovation, including community meeting announcements, visit boston.gov/Ceylon-Park. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

# # #