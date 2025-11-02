Discover border security careers at CBP Virtual Career Expo
WASHINGTON –U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host an Office of Field Operations Virtual Career Expo Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. This immersive event will highlight both law enforcement and mission-critical non-law enforcement opportunities nationwide, offering attendees a unique chance to connect with recruiters and explore careers dedicated to protecting the homeland.
Individuals seeking federal law enforcement and non-law enforcement careers will be able to visit virtual booths and breakout sessions with opportunities to engage with a recruiter one on one. Booths will include the following information:
- CBP Officer
- Agriculture Specialist
- Import Specialist
- CBP Technician
- Special Response Team
- Veteran Employment
- Find Your Calling (General Questions)
Breakout Sessions
- Become a Customs & Border Protection Officer: 11:30 a.m. – noon ET
- OFO Mission Critical (Non-Law Enforcement): 1 – 1:30 p.m. ET
- Become a Customs & Border Protection Officer: 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Register for the OFO Virtual Career Expo here by 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3 to gain early access to the event lobby and browse videos, booth content, application links, frequently asked questions, and additional resources.
OFO is a critical component of CBP and plays a significant role in safeguarding the United States by preventing threats from entering the country, conducting inspections of individuals, vehicles, and goods, and ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade and travel. OFO personnel also protect U.S. agriculture by intercepting harmful pests and ensuring the health and safety of our food supply.
For more information on a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We enforce safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
