Discover border security careers at CBP Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON –U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host an Office of Field Operations Virtual Career Expo Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. This immersive event will highlight both law enforcement and mission-critical non-law enforcement opportunities nationwide, offering attendees a unique chance to connect with recruiters and explore careers dedicated to protecting the homeland.

Individuals seeking federal law enforcement and non-law enforcement careers will be able to visit virtual booths and breakout sessions with opportunities to engage with a recruiter one on one. Booths will include the following information:

CBP Officer

Agriculture Specialist

Import Specialist

CBP Technician

Special Response Team

Veteran Employment

Find Your Calling (General Questions)

Breakout Sessions

Become a Customs & Border Protection Officer: 11:30 a.m. – noon ET

OFO Mission Critical (Non-Law Enforcement): 1 – 1:30 p.m. ET

Become a Customs & Border Protection Officer: 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Register for the OFO Virtual Career Expo here by 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3 to gain early access to the event lobby and browse videos, booth content, application links, frequently asked questions, and additional resources.

OFO is a critical component of CBP and plays a significant role in safeguarding the United States by preventing threats from entering the country, conducting inspections of individuals, vehicles, and goods, and ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate trade and travel. OFO personnel also protect U.S. agriculture by intercepting harmful pests and ensuring the health and safety of our food supply.

For more information on a career with CBP, visit the CBP Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.