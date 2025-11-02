Submit Release
Blog shares insights from hospital leaders at AHA’s inaugural Rural Patient Safety Convening

Rural hospital leaders recently shared strategies and insights on improving safety culture, governance and care reliability at the AHA’s Rural Patient Safety Convening in Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 6-8. The event was the first in-person gathering of its kind under the AHA’s Patient Safety Initiative, and more than 50 participants from Alaska to Maine learned about innovative approaches and trusted strategies for tackling common challenges facing rural hospitals. READ MORE

