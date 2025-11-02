Government wishes Proteas Women well ahead of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final
Government extends its best wishes to the Proteas Women’s cricket team as they prepare to face India in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, 2 November 2025. The historic match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India from 11:00AM (CAT).
The nation stands firmly behind the Proteas Women, who have demonstrated remarkable resilience, teamwork, and excellence throughout the tournament. Their journey to the final is a proud moment for South Africa and an inspiration to all young girls and women who aspire to achieve greatness through sport.
Government calls on all South Africans to rally behind the Proteas Women and show their unwavering support by wearing green and gold, watching the match and cheering for the team. Let us unite in spirit and pride as we back our heroines to bring the trophy home.
Go, Proteas! Make South Africa proud!
