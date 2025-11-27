Employment and Labour hosts Building, Electrical, and Construction Compensation Occupational Injuries and Diseases Sector Workshop

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Compensation Fund (CF) encouraged employers to be compliant at the Building, Electrical, and Construction Compensation Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Sector Workshop on 25 November 2025 in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province. The purpose of the workshop was to improve compliance, submissions of Return of Earnings (ROE’s) and payments of assessments. The session was also aimed at educating stakeholders on Compensation Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

Mr. Jabulani Gumede, Deputy Director: COID Services for Kwa-Zulu Natal, opened the event by welcoming attendees, and appreciated them for coming. He said that it was a legal requirement for employers to comply with COIDA in preventing injuries and occupational diseases at workplace.

Mr. Vusi Maluleke, Deputy Director: Employer Services focused on the existing obligations of an employer. He focused on the employer’s registration and encouraged them in keeping records of earnings and ensuring that payments are made for ROEs to comply with COIDA. Mr. Maluleke also encouraged employers to register Domestic Workers and outlined the process of verifying legible Letter of Good Standing to avoid fraudulent Letter of Good Standing.

Ms. Nontsikelelo Mhlonyane Kwa-Zulu Natal Assistant Director COID Services spoke on Employers Responsibilities, Management of Injury on Duty Leave and COID Benefits to Injured Employees, Additional Pension Benefits and Fatal Cases. She further said employers must be registered with the Compensation Fund upon appointing an employee. All accidents must be reported to Compensation Fund within 7 days of the occurrence and Occupational Diseases must be reported within 14 days of diagnosis.

The Fund continues to engage different sectors to strengthen COID compliance.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Teboho Thejane

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates