New York Man Sentenced To 17 Months In Prison For Hate Crimes After Repeatedly Assaulting Jewish Victims

Jay Clayton, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York; Christopher G. Raia, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”); and Jessica S. Tisch, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), announced that TAREK BAZROUK was sentenced on October 28, 2025 to 17 months in prison for committing hate crimes in connection with his repeated assaults of Jewish victims in New York City between 2024 and 2025. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.

“Tarek Bazrouk repeatedly attacked Jewish victims at protests relating to the Israel/Hamas war,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “He targeted these New Yorkers based on their religion and national origin. And he was undeterred by multiple arrests following these assaults, instead quickly returning to violently targeting Jews. The prosecution of this case and the sentence imposed make clear that New Yorkers will not tolerate hate-based violence and that this Office will aggressively prosecute those who perpetrate senseless crimes of hate.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said: “Despite repeated arrests, Tarek Bazrouk continued to attack Jewish victims while shamelessly expressing his hatred for those of the Jewish faith and demonstrating his support for anti-Semitic terrorist organizations. Bazrouk’s relentless torment violated these New Yorkers’ ability to safely express their beliefs through protests and religious outerwear. May this sentencing highlight the FBI’s intolerance of any individual who allows hate and prejudice to justify violent rhetoric and actions against others.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said: “Tarek Bazrouk not only targeted and assaulted his victims because of their faith — he attacked every Jewish New Yorker who should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “This sentencing sends a clear message: antisemitism or any act of violence driven by hate will never be tolerated in our city, and the NYPD will continue to hold accountable anyone who threatens the religious identity of New Yorkers. I thank the NYPD investigators, the FBI, and the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their unwavering work in bringing Tarek Bazrouk to justice."

According to the Indictment, other public filings, and statements made in court:

Over the course of approximately nine months, BAZROUK physically assaulted three Jewish individuals at protests concerning the Israel/Hamas war. First, on April 15, 2024, BAZROUK—while wearing a green headband typically worn by Hamas terrorists—attended a protest concerning the Israel/Hamas war in Lower Manhattan, outside the New York Stock Exchange. During the protest, BAZROUK was arrested by officers from the NYPD after lunging at a group of pro-Israel protestors. As BAZROUK was being escorted to an NYPD vehicle, BAZROUK kicked a different individual—Victim-1, a Jewish college student—in the stomach. At the time of the assault, Victim-1 was standing near other Jewish protestors, who were wearing kippahs (that is, brimless skullcaps traditionally worn by Jewish men), carrying Israeli flags, and singing Jewish songs.

Approximately eight months later, on December 9, 2024, BAZROUK assaulted another individual at a protest relating to the Israel/Hamas war next to Columbia University. The victim of the second assault—Victim-2—is a Jewish student who attended Columbia. On the date of the assault, Victim-2 and his brother were wearing kippahs, Victim-2 had an Israeli flag draped around his shoulders, and Victim-2 was singing Jewish songs. As the protest continued, BAZROUK—with his mouth covered—stole an Israeli flag from Victim-2’s brother and fled. After Victim-2 and his brother followed BAZROUK through a crowd to retrieve the flag, BAZROUK snuck up beside Victim-2 and struck him in the face with a closed fist.

Roughly one month later, on January 6, 2025, BAZROUK assaulted a third Jewish victim—Victim-3—at a protest concerning the Israel/Hamas war near 1st Avenue and East 18th Street in Manhattan. At this protest, Victim-3 was wearing an Israeli flag around his shoulders, a hat with an Israeli flag, and a chain with a Jewish star. During the protest, BAZROUK, who was wearing a keffiyeh on his face, made contact with Victim-3’s shoulder and wrapped his foot around Victim-3’s ankle. Victim-3 attempted to push BAZROUK away and cursed at him. BAZROUK then punched Victim-3 in the nose with a closed fist.

Pursuant to judicially authorized warrants, law enforcement subsequently searched cellphones used by BAZROUK. Evidence from those devices revealed BAZROUK’s anti-Semitic bias and his support for anti-Jewish terrorist groups including Hamas, demonstrating his motivation for repeatedly assaulting Jewish victims. In text messages, for example, BAZROUK identified himself as a “Jew hater,” labeled Jews as “worthless,” extorted “Allah” to “get us rid of [Jews],” called an acquittance a “Fucking Jew,” and told a friend to “slap that bitch” in reference to a woman with an Israeli sticker on her laptop. BAZROUK also told a friend that he was “mad happy” to have learned that certain of his family members overseas are part of Hamas. BAZROUK’s phones also contained extensive pro-Hamas and pro-Hizballah propaganda, showing his support for organizations that have murdered thousands of Jews and Israelis.

* * *

In addition to his prison term, BAZROUK, 20, of New York, New York, was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Mr. Clayton praised the outstanding work of the FBI and thanked the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD for their assistance.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Civil Rights and Human Trafficking Unit in the Criminal Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sam Adelsberg and Jim Ligtenberg are in charge of the prosecution.

