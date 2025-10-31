Justice Department Announces Removal of Baltimore County from Sanctuary Jurisdiction List following Memorandum of Understanding with ICE to Collaborate on Immigration Enforcement

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Justice announced the removal of Baltimore County, Maryland, as a designated sanctuary jurisdiction after the County recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICE to collaborate on immigration enforcement. This follows the Department publishing a list of sanctuary jurisdictions on August 5th, 2025, in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14287.

The list initially included Baltimore County and has now been updated following work between the Administration and the County – the second removal since the list’s publishing. Following Baltimore County’s removal from the list, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward released the following statement:

“Despite restrictions from state leadership, Baltimore County has shown a willingness to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. This is a small step toward restoring public safety and we appreciate the county’s commitment to updating its policies.”