Senior public department officials pledge oath of allegiance

MACAU, November 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said the oath taking of senior officials of public departments and entities demonstrated their commitment to leadership and to their responsibilities, while reflecting the full implementation of the “patriots governing Macao” principle.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government today held an oath-taking ceremony for leading officials of public departments and entities. The oath taking was in accordance with requirements of the Macao Basic Law; the Law on Safeguarding National Security; the General Rules for Bureau Director, Department Head and Supervisory Level Personnel; and the Macao Public Servants Statutes and Regulations. The latter two were revised recently and became effective today.

Under the supervision of those officiating at the ceremony, 264 senior officials of public departments and entities solemnly declared their commitment to uphold and implement the Basic Law of the MSAR of the People’s Republic of China and pledged allegiance to the MSAR; as well as declaring their commitment to discharge their duties faithfully, abide by the law, maintain integrity in public service, and wholeheartedly serve the MSAR.

The ceremony took place at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

The oath-taking ceremony was overseen by, respectively: the Chief Executive; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Prosecutor-General, Mr Tong Hio Fong; the Commissioner Against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong; and the Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U.

In his address, the Chief Executive said that according to, respectively, the Macao Basic Law, the Law on Safeguarding National Security, and newly-effective regulations, upholding the Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the MSAR constitute fundamental obligations for all civil servants, particularly leading officials. Swearing the oath represents a political responsibility and a legal requirement, and signifies the expectations that the nation and Macao residents have of civil servants.

Since Macao’s return to the motherland, the constitutional order, based on the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Macao Basic Law, has been firmly established, with continuous improvements in governance systems, while economic development, living standards, and social stability and harmony have shown leapfrog improvements. These achievements fully demonstrate the vitality of the “One country, two system” principle, proving that “patriots governing Macao” is fundamental to successful development and long-term prosperity, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Sam urged all officials, as core members of the MSAR’s governance team, to remember their solemn promises, uphold principles, maintain integrity, and fully implement the “One country, two systems” principle while safeguarding the central authorities’ overall jurisdiction.

The Chief Executive called for all civil servants – in the face of evolving circumstances internationally – to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, while adapting to changes through innovation. They could do this by leveraging Macao’s unique advantages under the “One country, two systems” principle, and working for Macao’s active integration into national development strategies.

In addition, civil servants should adhere to: progressing public administration reform; enhancing governance efficiency; advancing appropriate economic diversification; and realising the vision of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”, Mr Sam said. They should also contribute strong effort to the high-quality development of all undertakings of the MSAR, and the steady advancement of the “One country, two systems” principle, he added.