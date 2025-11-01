Building the Next Chapter: Uzbekistan Concludes National Consultations on the draft 2026–2030 National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security

On 24 October 2025, concluding national discussions on the draft National Action Plan for 2026–2030 on the Implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security were jointly organized by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, the National Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Human Rights, the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Committee on Family and Women’s Affairs.

The event brought together government representatives, civil society, academia, and international partners to discuss priorities and measures for advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda over the next five years. The event was opened by Orzigul Kozikhonova, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, Women, Culture and Sport, Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, and Dilnoza Muratova, Deputy Director of the National Center for Human Rights.

In her opening remarks, Orzigul Kozikhonova emphasized: “The Strategy for Achieving Gender Equality until 2030 is being consistently implemented in Uzbekistan. Last year, an important law was adopted to protect women and children from violence. The next stage is to effectively implement Resolution 1325 and ensure the active participation of women in all spheres of life.” In addition, Antti Karttunen noted “Uzbekistan has already achieved remarkable progress in promoting the Women, Peace and Security agenda. I am confident that continued joint efforts will ensure the new National Action Plan for 2026–2030 will further strengthen these achievements and contribute to lasting results.”

During interactive sessions, participants developed practical recommendations on preventing violence against women and girls, promoting women’s participation in peacebuilding and decision-making processes, raising public awareness, and promoting secure and safe digital environments for women.