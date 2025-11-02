The Car Owl Vehicle Approved Symbol

The most trusted nationwide car history check platform recognises trust, transparency, and practical guidance helping UK drivers buy used cars with confidence.

Trust is earned, not claimed. We built Car Owl to remove doubt at the exact moment buyers need clarity. Fewer bad buys, fewer surprises, and more confident decisions across the UK used-car market.” — George Castle, Founder of Car Owl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car Owl announced it has been named “ Most Trusted Nationwide Car History Check Platform 2025 ” by SME News . The award recognises Car Owl’s focus on clear reporting, plain English explanations, and decision tools that help drivers identify risk, avoid costly mistakes, and negotiate fair prices.Car Owl’s car history check brings together the core red flags buyers need to see before they travel or transfer funds. Each report checks for outstanding finance, theft status, insurance write-off categories, mileage discrepancies, number-plate changes, export and scrappage markers, and other compliance risks. To move beyond raw data, the report adds model-specific known issues and a five-year total cost of ownership view that estimates likely costs at common mileage points. The result is a car history check that surfaces risks and also shows what ownership could realistically cost.SME News, a UK business publication from AI Global Media, runs several awards programmes that spotlight organisations demonstrating merit and positive customer impact. Its published criteria across programmes include client dedication, innovation, growth and longevity, online reputation, and overall performance, with winners selected by an in-house research and judging team. Car Owl stood out for turning a standard car history check into a practical decision tool through model-specific risk callouts and cost-of-ownership projections.Why this matters for UK buyers• A single car history check that consolidates core risk signals and ownership cost guidance.• Clear, plain English explanations that help you decide when to walk away or buy with confidence.• Practical information you can use to budget and negotiate based on facts.Car Owl will continue to expand the depth and usability of its car history check reports. Near-term improvements include faster lookups, clearer risk explanations, broader known issues coverage by model and year, and more guidance that helps buyers secure fair prices based on the facts in the report.About Car OwlCar Owl is a UK platform that helps used-car buyers make safer, smarter purchases. Its car history check combines official data sources with plain-English explanations, a model-specific Known Issues section, and a practical five-year Total Cost of Ownership view. The goal is simple: turn uncertainty into informed action so buyers avoid expensive mistakes and purchase with confidence. Learn more at Car Owl.

