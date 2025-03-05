Car Owl Launches Free Vehicle VIN Check Service for UK Car Buyers

Innovative online platform Car Owl introduces a free vehicle VIN check service that lets UK car buyers lookup any VIN for free.

Make the wiser choice” — George

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car Owl, a leading UK automotive platform, today announced the launch of its new vehicle VIN check service that allows car buyers to verify a VIN number and view essential vehicle history data for free. This free car VIN check tool enables users to perform a VIN chassis number check to confirm a car’s identity and uncover key details from its unique 17-digit VIN code at no cost. In other words, a VIN code check for free is now available to any UK car buyer through Car Owl.The launch of this VIN lookup service comes at a critical time for second-hand car buyers. Recent industry reports indicate that a large number of used vehicles hide problems – figures from the RAC suggest over half (52%) of used cars have some form of hidden history​, and on average 74 vehicles are identified as stolen every day in the UK​. By checking a VIN number against official records, Car Owl’s system can alert buyers to discrepancies, such as mismatched VINs, outstanding finance, or theft records, before they commit to a purchase. In just seconds, users can check any VIN number free via the online tool and receive a basic report, giving them confidence to move forward or warning if something is amiss."Car Owl’s mission has always been to empower car buyers with information," said George Castle, CEO of Car Owl. "With our new VIN number info lookup service, we’re giving everyone the ability to verify a vehicle’s VIN number and check its history – completely free. We want to remove barriers like cost or access, so that checking a VIN number becomes a standard step for anyone buying a used car in the UK. This VIN verify feature is provided free of charge and helps build trust and transparency, making it easier for buyers to avoid scams and confidently purchase the right vehicle."Key Features of the VIN Check ServiceCar Owl’s VIN check tool offers several features designed to make VIN searches simple and thorough for UK car buyers:Instant VIN Lookup & Info – Enter any VIN and get instant details about the vehicle. This free VIN code lookup provides information such as the car’s make, model, year, engine size, and other specifications. It performs a car VIN search free of charge, giving buyers quick answers about a vehicle’s identity and factory details.Unlimited Free Checks – Users can perform an unlimited number of VIN checks. Whether you need to check one car or multiple, you can check vehicle VIN number free every time. This applies to any vehicle type – if you need to check auto VIN number, the system handles it the same way. In other words, you can search by VIN number for any number of vehicles without worrying about fees, making it easy to find vehicle by VIN free on the Car Owl platform. This means you can search vehicle by VIN for free and get results instantly. Even if you have several cars to research, performing VIN numbers lookup one after another on Car Owl is completely free.Verification of Authenticity – The service verifies that the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number, sometimes abbreviated as VIN no or VIN nr) matches the vehicle’s official records – effectively a VIN nr check to authenticate the vehicle. This VIN no check, free of charge, helps confirm the car isn’t cloned or carrying a fraudulent identity. By doing a VIN chassis number check for free, buyers can ensure the VIN on the chassis and the documentation align, preventing scams.Basic History Insights – Car Owl’s free vehicle VIN check also flags critical information like MOT status, road tax, and ULEZ compliance. If a vehicle has been reported stolen or has other basic alerts, the free VIN check will notify the user. For more in-depth data (such as full accident history or outstanding finance), users have the option to upgrade to a comprehensive report.User-Friendly & Accessible – The VIN lookup tool is available online with no software installation required. It’s optimized for mobile devices too, so checking a VIN number on the go is straightforward. The interface is simple for all ages, from first-time buyers to seasoned car owners, and there’s no login needed to get free info on car by VIN number.The new VIN check service is live now on Car Owl’s website, allowing anyone to check the VIN free via the online platform and get results immediately. By offering a vehicle VIN lookup free for all users, Car Owl continues to expand its suite of car buying tools – which also include a full car history check , tax checks, and a car reg finder – further cementing its role as a one-stop resource for UK motorists. Car Owl stands out as one of the few platforms in the UK to offer a car VIN lookup free of charge, as many other services typically charge a fee for vehicle history or VIN number checks. In summary, Car Owl’s solution is a free VIN check service in every sense – a truly free VIN check, free for anyone to use with unlimited searches and no hidden catches – essentially a free VIN number check available to all UK car buyers.About Car OwlCar Owl is a UK-based automotive technology platform dedicated to making car buying and selling smarter, safer, and more transparent. Car Owl integrates cutting-edge data sources to provide users with invaluable tools – from free services like vehicle VIN checks, MOT history and tax status lookups, to comprehensive paid vehicle history reports that cover outstanding finance, write-offs, and more. Car Owl’s innovative approach has earned industry recognition, including awards for its excellence as a car ownership platform. By simplifying access to vehicle information and connecting sellers with buyers, Car Owl empowers consumers across the UK to make confident, informed decisions in the used car market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.