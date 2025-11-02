MIRUD Emerges As a Viral Star in Latin America with the Release of Dios Me Lo Quitó

LA NACIóN, VENEZUELA, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of his Portuguese album Entre os Mundos and its Spanish counterpart Entre Mundos, both of which soared into the Top 10 charts across Latin America, MIRUD released his new bachata single “Dios Me Lo Quitó.” Within an hour of its release, the song has already accumulated 400,000 streams across platforms.Venezuelan newspaper La Nación featured MIRUD in a recent article, describing him as "the first global artist from Albania" and noting his multilingual approach to music production. The publication covered his work across Latin American markets.MIRUD's music has charted in Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, and the Dominican Republic. His previous albums, "Entre os Mundos" (Portuguese) and "Entre Mundos" (Spanish), reached Top 10 positions on Latin American charts."This song deals with themes of faith, love, and loss," said MIRUD. "It's a personal reflection on those experiences."The single combines traditional Dominican bachata guitar with orchestral arrangements. MIRUD wrote and recorded the track as part of his ongoing work in Latin music genres.MIRUD has performed at venues including Air Albania Stadium and has received radio airplay in Latin America and Europe. His catalog includes releases in Albanian, Portuguese, Spanish, and English.The artist studied opera at The Juilliard School in New York before transitioning to contemporary pop and Latin genres. He was discovered at age 20 by producer Arthur Pingrey."Dios Me Lo Quitó" is available on major streaming platforms.Listen to Dios Me Lo Quitó by MIRUD on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVZTA0WbTX8 About MIRUDMIRUD is a Los Angeles–based recording artist from Albania. His music combines multiple languages and genres, with releases spanning Albanian, Portuguese, Spanish, and English. He performs internationally and has built an audience across Europe, Latin America, and North America.To explore the works of MIRUD, visit https://www.mirudofficial.com/ For updates, follow MIRUD on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirudofficial YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mirudmusic TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mirudofficial Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1vtPwOxeuiJVLKq6OsolBw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.