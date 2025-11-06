Renowned Astrologer Tatiana Borsch Releases 'Complete Horoscope 2026'

In-Depth 2026 Predictions for All Zodiac Signs, Monthly Guides, Moon Phases, and Global Trends in Finance, Tech, and Politics.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned astrologer Tatiana Borsch has launched her latest book, "Complete Horoscope 2026: Your Monthly Astrology Guide with Moon Phases and Lunar Days." This comprehensive 2026 zodiac horoscope provides monthly predictions for all signs along with practical insights on moon phases, retrograde planets, void of course moon periods, lunar days, and clear insights to help readers navigate the transformative year of the Fire Horse (according to the Chinese zodiac). The book is available on Amazon and via her official site at https://tatianaborsch.com/books2026 With over 30 years as a leading voice in astrology, Borsch frames 2026 as a key milestone in the Age of Aquarius, which dawned in 2020. In 2026 we will witness rare and significant planetary transits—Neptune into Aries on January 26 (until 2039), Pluto deepening in Aquarius (until 2044), and Uranus into Gemini—herald innovation, societal resets, and technological leaps. Saturn's entry into Aries adds grounded optimism, favoring disciplined growth.Borsch links these shifts to history for context. Pluto's prior Aquarius transit (1777–1799) sparked revolutions: America's independence, France's upheaval, and Poland's partitions. Neptune in Aries (1861–1874) aligned with the U.S. Civil War, Paris Commune, and Russian reforms. "These cycles don't replicate exactly," Borsch states, "but they guide evolution. 2026's alignments suggest constructive progress amid challenges."Highlights from Borsch's 2026 astrology predictions include:1. Economy & Finance: Multipolar shifts erode dollar dominance, accelerating BRICS currencies. Pluto boosts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin with innovation and price surges, though bubbles loom. Jupiter in Cancer drives real estate booms until mid-year, shifting to luxury and gold under Leo, with inflation risks.2. Geopolitics & Ukraine: The Ukraine conflict approaches a turning point by mid-2026, bringing potential resolution and major regional adjustments. Russia bolsters alliances with China and India; the U.S. navigates domestic divides under Trump; Europe faces protests; Middle East tensions simmer.3. Crypto, AI & Science: Pluto fuels crypto demand; Uranus revolutionizes education and AI-human integration, with ethical risks. Neptune advances medicine, curing tough diseases and promoting plant-based wellness, but warns of disasters like floods and earthquakes."2026 renews our world dynamically," Borsch says. "This guide equips readers with lunar timing and zodiac-specific advice to thrive."Read the full general forecast on Medium Tatiana Borsch’s predictions have earned international recognition for their accuracy:1. In 2019, she predicted the 2020 global economic crisis and sudden disruptions.Her 2022 predictions highlighted escalating tensions in Ukraine, including military activity in eastern regions, which aligned with the conflict's intensification.2. In 2024, she anticipated rising conflicts in the Middle East.Her track record and more than 40 publications have established her as one of today’s most respected voices in modern astrology.Tatiana Borsch is an internationally acclaimed astrologer, author, and award-winning filmmaker with over 30 years of experience. She has published more than 40 astrological guides, founded Kyrgyzstan's first astrological center, and won the Copenhagen Astrological Congress Prize for advancing astrology in Central Asia. A frequent TV guest and columnist, Borsch blends historical insights, planetary transits, and practical advice to empower readers. She also founded AstraArt Books and produced 150+ documentaries broadcast worldwide. Formerly a professional pianist, she shares her journey in her memoir, "An Astrologer's Notes." Explore her work at http://tatianaborsch.com For interviews or review copies: tatianaborsch@yahoo.com

