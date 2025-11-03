The U.S. Roundtable Launches ElevateGov AI, a National Program Empowering Cities Through Responsible AI

U.S. Mayoral Roundtable

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announced at the Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, ElevateGov AI was introduced by The U.S. Roundtable and Elevate Cities with an ecosystem of founding members: including NVIDIA , and leading U.S. mayors, supporting the program’s launch in early 2026 through national forums, workshops, and city-led collaborations.The U.S. Roundtable and Elevate Cities today announced ElevateGov AI, a first-of-its-kind national initiative designed to help cities across the United States responsibly integrate and scale artificial intelligence (AI) for public good.The announcement was made on the global stage at Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, the world’s leading gathering for urban innovation, alongside U.S. mayors, civic leaders, and global technology providers.Developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and a coalition of forward-thinking mayors, ElevateGov AI brings together civic leaders and industry pioneers to co-develop sovereign AI frameworks that prioritize ethics, transparency, and measurable community impact.“AI will redefine how cities operate, from transportation and safety to sustainability and digital equity,” said George A. Burciaga, Managing Partner of The U.S. Roundtable. “ElevateGov AI is about ensuring that transformation is guided by civic values and supported by leading technology providers helping cities drive responsible innovation.”“This program represents a defining moment for cities nationwide,” said Mayor Jane Castor of Tampa, Florida. “Through ElevateGov AI, we can work together to position artificial intelligence to serve our residents, enhancing safety, improving services, and empowering local leadership to drive innovation responsibly.”“Montgomery continues to show how innovation can expand opportunity and strengthen equity,” said Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery, Alabama, and former President of the African American Mayors Association. “ElevateGov AI provides cities like ours with the trusted partnerships and guidance needed to advance technology responsibly—ensuring that every step forward strengthens our communities and reflects the values we share.”“As cities evolve, the responsible use of AI must remain grounded in purpose and community benefit,” said Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and former President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “ElevateGov AI offers mayors a trusted framework to explore innovation while keeping people at the heart of progress—building smarter, more transparent systems that serve with integrity and care.”“Arlington has always embraced innovation as a pathway to progress,” said Mayor Jim Ross of Arlington, Texas. “The U.S. Roundtable has consistently stood with mayors, and ElevateGov AI represents another strong commitment to shaping the future—together. This initiative provides city leaders with the insight and collaboration needed to harness AI responsibly, creating communities that are safer, smarter, and built to thrive.”Program Focus,Launching in 2026, ElevateGov AI will unite mayors, city technologists, and innovators through a structured series of quarterly sessions focused on:● AI Readiness and Governance● Sovereign Infrastructure and Procurement Innovation● Community Trust, Ethics, and Digital Equity● Operational AI for Resilience and Workforce TransformationEach session includes monthly workshops and advisor office hours with former mayors and civic executives, culminating in an in-person summit in Long Beach, California. Program outcomes and policy insights will be published as quarterly white papers and compiled into the Sovereign AI Playbook, a landmark guide for city-led AI, set to debut at Smart City Expo World Congress 2026.The program leverages NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI frameworks to enable simulation, analytics, and responsible deployment, helping cities design, validate, and scale AI solutions with measurable outcomes.Operated by Elevate Cities and powered by The U.S. Roundtable, the program connects technology providers directly with mayors and public-sector leaders to develop frameworks shaping the future of urban governance.Building on The U.S. Roundtable’s proven track record across more than 100 U.S. mayors and $2.3 billion in civic innovation projects over the last four years, ElevateGov AI stands as one of the nation’s most impactful public-private efforts, driving ethical, city-led AI transformation.Call to ActionElevateGov AI is now welcoming participation from technology firms, innovators, and U.S. cities seeking to shape the next era of responsible AI in government.Companies joining as members will gain access to city leaders, pilot opportunities, and a national platform to co-create frameworks that define the future of civic AI.To learn more or apply for membership, visit www.elevatecities.us/elevategovai.html or contact kelly@theusroundtable.comAbout ElevateGov AIElevateGov AI is a national initiative advancing responsible, city-led AI through collaboration, education, and ethical deployment. Founded by Elevate Cities and The U.S. Roundtable, with support from NVIDIA and leading U.S. mayors, the program strengthens civic trust and guides ethical AI adoption in government.About The U.S. RoundtableThe U.S. Roundtable, LLC is a nonpartisan civic advisory platform that partners with more than 100 mayors across the United States. Through collaboration with technology companies and civic organizations, the Roundtable accelerates innovation in public safety, transportation, housing, digital equity, and AI. Its mission is to connect government, private sector, and community stakeholders to build sustainable, people-first solutions, amplifying U.S. mayoral leadership nationally and globally.

