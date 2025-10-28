Los Angeles and U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Join Forces to Accelerate Smart Infrastructure and Urban Innovation

Advancing AI and infrastructure to build smarter, more sustainable cities.

Our mission has always been to light the way for Los Angeles, ensuring safety and identity while building a sustainable future.” — Miguel Sangalang, Executive Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (BSL) and the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable (USMR) have signed an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration strengthens their ongoing innovation, at no cost, to accelerate the transformation of Los Angeles’ street lighting infrastructure and promote innovation, sustainability, and technology integration across the city.The partnership will focus on next-generation advancements in intelligent street lighting, AI-driven analytics, digital twin modeling, drone and LiDAR integration, EV charging infrastructure, and advanced energy management systems. These technologies are not only reshaping the way cities illuminate and manage their streets but are also creating new pathways to address broader civic priorities such as public safety, housing, and mobility. Across the nation, mayors are reimagining how data and infrastructure intersect to solve critical challenges, and this collaboration directly supports that transformation. Through the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable’s expansive network of over 100 mayors and international partners, Los Angeles is harnessing a powerful ecosystem to test, scale, and expand what is possible. This positions the city at the forefront of urban innovation, ensuring its progress is both future-ready and aligned with national and global best practices.Miguel Sangalang, Executive Director and General Manager, Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting:“At BSL, our mission has always been to light the way for Los Angeles, ensuring safety and identity while building a sustainable future. Partnering with the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable allows us to accelerate that mission by expanding our ideas, integrating cutting-edge technology, and positioning AI and digital tools within our infrastructure to support all families. This is about more than street lighting; it is about continuing to shape Los Angeles into a global leader in innovation and sustainability.”“L.A. continues to be a laboratory for new technology, a pioneering destination for sustainability, and a place where we deploy the power of innovation,” said Mayor Karen Bass, City of Los Angeles, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). George Burciaga , Managing Partner, U.S. Roundtable “This collaboration represents the future of how cities innovate. Together with Miguel and the City of Los Angeles, we are demonstrating how technology and collaboration can transform urban infrastructure to better serve communities. The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is proud to bring both national and global reach to support Los Angeles while advancing intelligent, human-centered cities across the country.”About the Bureau of Street Lighting (BSL)The Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting designs, constructs, operates, and maintains the city’s street lighting system. Its mission is to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable lighting that enhances community identity and supports mobility throughout Los Angeles.About the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable (USMR)The U.S. Mayoral Roundtable is a national initiative that connects mayors, technology leaders, and strategic partners to drive innovation across cities. Advising more than 350 U.S. mayors and engaging globally with organizations like the Smart City Expo World Congress, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable delivers nonpartisan, pro bono collaboration rooted in technology, innovation, and human impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.