Webinar on High-Power Laser Acupuncture by Dr. Berkowsky

WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Bruce Berkowsky (NMD, MRN, CTN, MH, DHM, HMC, PhD (Nutrition), NCTMB) is hosting a webinar on high-power infrared laser acupuncture . Registrants can attend the session live on 15th November and view the recorded session as well.In this 2-hour training seminar, Dr. Berkowsky will explore the science and application of high-power laser acupuncture and integration with his Natural Health Science System and Spiritual PhytoEssencing protocols.The focus of the class will be on the home use of the Hi-Tech AcuLaser Pro 500 Laser Acupuncture device by PEMF-devices.com. This device has tremendous healing potential when applied skillfully. Dr. Berkowsky has developed some very unique, easy-to-do protocols wherein he has adapted aspects of his Natural Health Science System and Spiritual PhytoEssencing to this laser acupuncture device.Natural Health Science System™ (NHSS)NHSS is a dynamic system of health creation from a synthesis of the complementary aspects of traditional naturopathy, classical homeopathy, western science, traditional eastern healing arts and anthroposophical science. NHSS applies modern physiological and biochemical knowledge into a context that acknowledges the unity of human life with the fundamental elements and rhythms of nature.Spiritual PhytoEssencing™ (SPE)SPE employs individualized essential oil blends and homeopathic-style dilutions derived from those blends to effect deep soul-level healing. SPE is based upon a synthesis of his experience using specific aspects of aromatherapy, herbal medicine and folklore, physiology, anthroposophical medicine, classical homeopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, depth psychology, color therapy, gemstone healing and the Kabbalah.Laser AcupunctureLaser acupuncture represents a compelling convergence of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and cutting-edge photobiomodulation technology. Laser acupuncture successfully merges an ancient healing art with the principles of modern photobiology. It is not merely a "needle-less acupuncture" but a distinct modality with its own mechanism of action rooted in photobiomodulation at the cellular level. Laser acupuncture using the infrared spectrum is a valuable, non-invasive, evidence-based tool in modern integrative medicine. It has shown exceptional efficacy in pain management, neurology, heart health, mental health and more.Acupuncturists, TCM doctors, homeopaths, naturopaths, massage therapists, body workers, physical therapists, nurses and indeed anyone who can appreciate the power of red light therapy will find this session to be packed with valuable resources.RegistrationSign up to receive Zoom invite to the webinar and the recorded seminar as well. The webinar is scheduled for 15th November 2025. Register before Midnight Pacific Time 2nd Nov 2025 for early bird discount. Members of the NHSS/SPE Annual Membership Program on Dr. Berkowsky's website will receive free access.Dr. BerkowskyDr. Bruce Berkowsky is the founder of the Natural Health Science System (NHSS) as well as Spiritual PhytoEssencing (SPE), a system of deep, soul-level healing work with essential oils which he has developed over the course of his 40+ years of research and private practice. He has devoted himself as a teacher and practitioner of the art and science of natural healing. Dr. Berkowsky has published several books, text books and courses, and has contributed articles to many magazines, including: Massage and Bodywork; Aromatika, Aromatherapy Today; Total Health; Health Keepers; Health Freedom News; Alternative Medicine Digest; Alive!; DermaScope and Spa Magazine as well as several international journals, including: British Naturopathic Journal, The Journal Of The American Naturopathic Medical Association, EXPLORE! For Professionals; The International Journal of Aromatherapy; In Essence; The Journal of The Council on Nutrition of The American Chiropractic Assoc. He has been a popular guest on numerous radio, podcast and TV talk-shows.

The video below is an excerpt of the first view of the laser acupuncture device by Dr. Berkowksy from his members class on Low back pain from 21st October 2025.

