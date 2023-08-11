Now Available as Paperback Book on Amazon - Dr. Berkowsky's Synthesis Materia Medica of the Twelve Cell Salts
500+ pages book by Dr. Berkowsky teaches his methods that combine Natural Health Science System (NHSS) and Spiritual PhytoEssencing (SPE) with Schuessler salts.
.. a truly holistic, integrative approach to healing which honors both traditional natural medicine and human physiology. This work deserves intensive study, and practical utilization..”MOUNT VERNON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Berkowsky’s Synthesis Materia Medica of the Twelve Cell Salts is now available in Paperback Print on Amazon. This 500+ pages book written by Dr. Berkowsky teaches his original therapeutic methods that combine central elements of both his Natural Health Science System™ (NHSS) and art of Spiritual PhytoEssencing™ (SPE) with cell salts also known as tissue salts or Schuessler salts. Each of the twelve cell salts are discussed with regards to their characterology as well as corresponding acupoint meridians, essential oils, herbal and nutritional synergists. The book provides new therapeutic approaches to all practitioners interested in homeopathy, essential oils and acupuncture.
— Terrence J. Bugno, M.D., DABHM
Bruce Berkowsky, (N.M.D., M.H., H.M.C.) is the President of Joseph Ben Hil-Meyer Research, Inc. He is the founder of the Natural Health Science System (NHSS) which he has developed over the course of his 40+ years of research and private practice as well as Spiritual PhytoEssencing (SPE), a system of deep, soul-level healing work with essential oils.
NHSS is a dynamic system of health creation from a synthesis of the complementary aspects of traditional naturopathy, classical homeopathy, western science, traditional eastern healing arts and anthroposophical science. NHSS applies modern physiological and biochemical knowledge into a context that acknowledges the unity of human life with the fundamental elements and rhythms of nature.
SPE employs individualized essential oil blends and homeopathic-style dilutions derived from those blends to effect deep soul-level healing. SPE is based upon a synthesis of his experience using specific aspects of aromatherapy, herbal medicine and folklore, physiology, anthroposophical medicine, classical homeopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, depth psychology, color therapy, gemstone healing and the Kabbalah.
Berkowsky’s Synthesis Materia Medica of the Twelve Cell Salts is a textbook to learn the Cell Salts / Corresponding Essential Oils Method and the Acupoint Application of Associated Essential Oils or CSCO Blend developed by Dr. Bruce Berkowsky. Leading rubrics from his Spiritual PhytoEssencing Repertory of Essential Oils have also been provided to help you identify relevant essential oils that would act synergistically with the use of specific cell salts. That’s not all, to help the readers understand and apply the book, Dr. Berkowsky has hosted a free video on how to use the book on his website.
The book can be ordered from Dr. Berkowsky’s website, naturalhealthscience.com in PDF and is also now available in Paperback Print on Amazon. The print version is delivered worldwide by Amazon.
Journalists, practitioners and podcasters are welcome to connect with Dr. Berkowsky to learn more about his natural healing techniques and systems such as Spiritual Phytoessencing and Vital Chi Skin Brushing.
Siddharth Agrawal
Joseph Ben Hil-Meyer Research, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube