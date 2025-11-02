Merchlist Expands in UAE with New Printing Facility Elevating Custom Branded Gifts & Giveaways for Teams & Businesses

Merchlist - Now Supplying Custom Products in Qatar! Merchlist Logo Custom Gifts & Giveaways Custom Branded Products, Gifts & Giveaways

Merchlist opens a new printing facility in Dubai, expanding its custom branded corporate gifting and personalized merchandise services across the UAE.

Our new printing facility in UAE lets clients create better-quality branded products with more flexibility and faster local service, a step that strengthens Merchlist’s commitment to UAE businesses.” — Merchlist

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchlist, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing providers of custom branded merchandise and corporate gifts, has announced the opening of its new printing facility in Dubai. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing mission to make customization, branding, and gifting faster, easier, and more accessible to organizations and individuals across the Emirates.A New Era of Local ManufacturingThe new facility represents more than just physical expansion, it reflects Merchlist’s long-term vision to strengthen local manufacturing in the UAE. Built with advanced printing and production technologies, the facility allows for on-demand printing, faster turnaround, and superior quality control on every order.By bringing more production processes in-house, Merchlist can now reduce lead times, control costs more effectively, and deliver consistent quality across all product lines. The move also supports the company’s goal of minimizing environmental impact through localized fulfilment, reducing the need for overseas shipments and unnecessary packaging waste.“Our new printing facility allows us to serve clients across the UAE with unmatched precision, flexibility, and speed,” said Divesh, CEO of Merchlist. “We’ve always been a customer-first company, and this investment ensures we can deliver the kind of branded products that truly reflect the creativity and professionalism of our clients.”Meeting the Growing Demand for Corporate Gifts in Dubai & Abu Dhabi Corporate gifting in the UAE has become an essential business practice, from employee engagement and event marketing to customer appreciation and holiday campaigns. As the market grows, companies are looking for reliable local partners who can produce high-quality branded gifts quickly and responsibly.Merchlist’s new facility answers that demand with expanded capabilities for screen printing, UV printing, laser engraving, embroidery, and digital customization, all under one roof. This allows for seamless execution across a wide range of products, including apparel, drinkware, stationery, tech accessories, and eco-friendly giveaways.“Corporate clients today expect creativity, not just quantity,” added Divesh. “They want branded merchandise that aligns with their values, sustainable, high-quality, and delivered on time. Our facility makes that possible at scale.”Empowering Teams, Businesses, Startups and Individuals with Custom Swag & Merch Merchlist has built its reputation as a partner to both businesses and individuals who need personalized, memorable merchandise. While the company’s primary focus remains corporate gifting, its new printing setup also supports no-minimum orders for small teams, startups, or individuals who want to create unique items for events, campaigns, or special occasions.With custom printed and personalized products, Merchlist enables anyone , from Marketing teams, HR managers to startups, entrepreneurs and individuals, to express their brand identity or celebrate milestones with tailored gifts and giveaways.The company’s user-friendly online platform, themerchlist.com , lets customers explore hundreds of customizable items, upload their logos or artwork, and receive instant support from a dedicated account manager.Innovation at the CoreMerchlist’s expansion reflects a broader trend toward digital-first production in the promotional industry. The Dubai printing facility is equipped with new-generation printers that deliver vivid color accuracy, long-lasting finishes, and faster print cycles without compromising quality.Beyond hardware, the company has also invested in workflow automation, ensuring every project, from quote to delivery, moves through a streamlined digital pipeline. This integration allows the team to handle both large corporate programs and last-minute orders efficiently, maintaining Merchlist’s reputation for reliability.“Technology is the backbone of our operations,” said Divesh. “It allows us to produce smarter, not just faster. Our clients can expect shorter lead times, higher precision, and full transparency through every stage of production.”Sustainability and ResponsibilityAs part of its growth strategy, Merchlist remains committed to responsible production. The company actively promotes eco-friendly merchandise — from reusable bottles and organic cotton apparel to biodegradable packaging and sustainable gift sets.By producing locally, Merchlist cuts down on shipping-related emissions and offers businesses the chance to source responsibly without compromising design or quality. The expansion also supports local jobs and skill development in Dubai’s growing creative manufacturing sector.“Sustainability is no longer optional, it’s a core expectation,” said Divesh. “We’re proud that our new facility aligns with UAE’s vision for sustainable business growth, offering companies an ethical way to brand themselves.”A Reliable Partner in Branding and ExperienceMerchlist has become a trusted partner for companies across diverse industries, including finance, hospitality, technology, education, and retail. Its success comes from combining creative design support, expert sourcing, and in-house production to deliver products that strengthen brand experiences.The company’s long-standing relationships with event organizers, marketing agencies, and HR departments underline its ability to deliver consistent value across campaigns. Whether it’s a large-scale conference, employee recognition event, or product launch, Merchlist ensures every branded item enhances the message behind it.“Our clients don’t see us as just a supplier. They see us as an extension of their brand team, a partner who understands their goals and brings them to life through well-crafted products.”Building for the FutureThe UAE continues to be a regional hub for trade, marketing, and events, and Merchlist is positioning itself at the center of that ecosystem. The company plans to further expand its digital capabilities, introduce AI-assisted product personalization, and develop regional logistics partnerships to extend its reach across the GCC.As Merchlist grows, its mission remains the same: to make it easy for businesses and individuals to create custom-branded products that tell their story, with quality, care, and creativity.“Every brand has a story,” said Divesh. “Our role is to help them share it, through the products they give, the experiences they create, and the memories they leave behind.”About MerchlistMerchlist is a Dubai-based provider of custom branded merchandise, promotional products, and corporate gifts. Serving clients across the UAE and the wider GCC, the company offers high-quality design, printing, and fulfilment solutions, all under one roof. With its newly opened printing facility, Merchlist continues to lead the way in personalized corporate gifting and on-demand merchandise production.For more information, visit www.themerchlist.com

Create Custom Products Super Fast with Merchlist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.