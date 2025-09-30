Merchlist Expands to Saudi Arabia, Transforming the Landscape of Custom Uniforms, Corporate Gifts and Giveaways

Now in Saudi Arabia! Custom Uniforms, Corporate Gifts & Giveaways - Designed Fast, Delivered Faster!

With a new office in Saudi Arabia, Merchlist brings its unique approach to providing custom uniforms, branded corporate gifts, and promotional giveaways

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchlist, the Middle East’s leading custom branded merchandise platform, has officially launched operations in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its new office in Riyadh. With a proven track record serving over 5,000 businesses across 40+ countries. Merchlist brings its industry-defining expertise in custom uniforms, promotional giveaways, and corporate gifting to one of the region’s fastest-growing markets.Rooted in innovation and backed by cutting-edge technology, Merchlist is revolutionizing how Saudi businesses think about branding. From startups and SMEs to large enterprises and government entities such as NEOM, Red Sea and more, Merchlist offers a fully integrated customization platform that simplifies the process of designing, sourcing, and delivering high-quality branded products, tailored precisely to each client’s personal needs.“We’re not just entering the Saudi market, we’re here to redefine it,” said Divesh Lachhwani, Co-founder of Merchlist. “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a transformative era across sectors, and our vision is to become the go-to partner for every brand looking to make a lasting impression through custom branded products and personalized gifting.”Reimagining Custom Uniforms & Safety Wear & Gifting in KSAMerchlist’s expansion comes at a pivotal moment as Saudi companies increasingly seek distinctive, high-quality brand assets that align with Vision 2030’s innovation and localization goals. The company’s product catalog spans over 25 categories, including uniforms, apparel, tech gadgets, drinkware, office essentials, wellness products, eco-friendly gifts, and more, all customizable with logos, taglines, and creative artwork.Notably, Merchlist brings its revolutionary approach to custom uniform programs for retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and government sectors, offering a streamlined system for bulk orders, sizing, personalization, and fast delivery.Whether it’s onboarding kits for new employees and customers, giveaways for events, or tailored uniforms that elevate brand presence, Merchlist empowers Saudi brands to create impact without compromise.Serving Individuals with Personalized Gifting SolutionsWhile Merchlist is trusted by thousands of businesses for large-scale custom solutions, the brand is also opening its doors to individual customers across Saudi Arabia, providing personalized gifts for birthdays and events . Whether it’s a birthday, graduation, wedding, Eid, National Day or a thoughtful thank-you gift, anyone can now design and order personalized products directly through the platform, with no minimum quantity required!From customized mugs and T-shirts to tech gifts and luxury hampers, Merchlist is making premium, tailor-made gifting accessible for everyone across the Kingdom.Made for Saudi Arabia. Powered by the Region.Merchlist’s Riyadh hub will serve as the nucleus of its Saudi operations, supported by localized teams for sales, design, production, and fulfillment. With a network of vetted suppliers and fast turnaround capabilities, the company ensures seamless delivery across all major cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Khobar, Mecca, Medina, and beyond.“Speed, quality, and customization have always been our promise. Now, we’re bringing that same reliability to our Saudi clients, on the ground, in their language, and with full cultural alignment,” said Anisha Lachhwani, Co-founder of Merchlist.The brand’s presence in Saudi Arabia also brings with it access to exclusive B2B benefits, such as volume-based pricing, dedicated account managers, VAT-compliant billing, and bespoke design services. Merchlist’s platform supports both Arabic and English, along with multiple currencies and payment options to cater to local and regional businesses.Partnering with Saudi’s Boldest BrandsMerchlist is already collaborating with Saudi-based corporates, startups, universities, and government initiatives to provide merchandise solutions that go beyond transactional branding. Every project is rooted in creativity, sustainability, and brand storytelling.For these brands, Merchlist creates a personalized experience providing unique custom Corporate Gifts with company logo ; allowing these comapnies to elevate their brand.“We don’t just custom print logos, we build connections between brands and their audiences,” added Taruna Lachhwani, Co-founder and Head of Regional Sales at Merchlist.About MerchlistFounded in Dubai, UAE, Merchlist is a full-service branded merchandise and corporate gifting company that helps businesses create custom products, fast, reliably, and at scale. With in-house production capabilities, global shipping, and a proprietary design-to-delivery workflow, Merchlist is the partner of choice for thousands of businesses across the GCC, Europe, and Asia.With the launch of its Saudi Arabia operations, Merchlist continues its mission to elevate brand experiences across borders, one product at a time.

