HAWAIʻI WIC CLINICS AND ENROLLMENT REMAIN OPEN

Posted on Oct 31, 2025

Families in Need of Food Assistance Encouraged to Apply

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program announces that WIC clinics across the state will remain open and fully operational during the federal government shutdown. This includes continued services and open enrollment for new participants.

“As more Hawaiʻi families face food insecurity, we encourage those who may be eligible to apply for WIC benefits,” said Melanie Murakami, WIC Services Branch chief. “This includes those families currently receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as they may also qualify for WIC.”

WIC provides supplemental foods, healthcare referrals, nutrition education and breastfeeding support for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum or have children under the age of 5.

“All caregivers of young children are welcome to apply, including moms, dads, grandparents caring for grandchildren and foster parents,” Murakami said.

To apply for WIC, complete the online pre-application. A WIC staff member will contact you to schedule an appointment. You can also schedule an appointment by calling your nearest WIC local clinic or 808-586-8175.

Current WIC participants are reminded that all scheduled appointments, nutrition education and benefit issuance services are proceeding as normal.

For more information about WIC, click here.

# # #