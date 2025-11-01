Derby Barracks / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5005475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/6/25 at 1006 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of protected parties.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/6/25, at approximately 1006 hours, the State Police received a report of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order where Montgomery was the defendant and allegedly attempted to contact the protected party. Investigation revealed Montgomery was in violation of the Abuse Prevention order and he was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/25 at 0800

COURT: Orleans County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.