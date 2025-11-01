Derby Barracks / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/6/25 at 1006 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lowell
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Sean Montgomery
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of protected parties.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/6/25, at approximately 1006 hours, the State Police received a report of a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order where Montgomery was the defendant and allegedly attempted to contact the protected party. Investigation revealed Montgomery was in violation of the Abuse Prevention order and he was subsequently issued a criminal citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/25 at 0800
COURT: Orleans County Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.