FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 29, 2025

Don’t just ‘fall back’ this weekend! Use the extra hour you’ll gain to protect your family with these fire safety measures Division of Fire Safety encourages families to test smoke alarms, review fire escape plans, consider home heating safety, and more

Missouri families should utilize the extra hour they’ll gain this weekend as they roll back their clocks to step up fire safety precautions in their homes. On Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 a.m., clocks “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time ends.

“Simply installing, maintaining and replacing batteries in your home smoke alarms reduces the chances of dying in a fire in your home by 50%,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “There are other simple steps that can protect your family as well – close bedroom doors when you go to sleep, practice fire escape plans with all family members, and have a fire extinguisher on every level of the home. Make fire safety a habit with all family members, including children.”

Smoke Alarms – Changing smoke alarm batteries when you reset your clocks each spring and fall is a great fire safety measure. All alarms should be tested monthly; press the test button to be sure the alarms are working. Replace all smoke alarms once they’re 10 years old. Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping rom and on every level of the home.

Fire Extinguishers – Having a fire extinguisher readily available in the kitchen, where cooking fires are common, can help contain a small blaze. Fire extinguishers in other high-risk areas like the garage and near heat sources also helps prevent the spread of fires. Know how to use your fire extinguishers and maintain them by checking the pressure gauge monthly. Call 911 even if you believe the fire is out so firefighters can check to make sure the fire is fully extinguished.

Close Doors – Closing doors in your home, when you sleep and when you leave the house slows the spread of fire and heat by cutting the oxygen that feeds a fire. Simply closing the doors to rooms in your house can also dramatically reduce the amount of damage a structure will sustain in a fire.

Plan Your Escape – Each member of the household should know two ways out of each room. Make sure escape routes are clear of debris and windows open easily. Designate an outdoor meeting place for the family. Regularly practice escape routes will all members of the family.

Extension Cord Safety – Never substitute extension cords for permanent wiring or use them for more than one appliance. Make sure extension cords or power strips are rated for the product to be plugged in. Never cover an extension cord with a rug or carpet; it prevents heat from escaping. Multi-plug devices and power strips are designed to be plugged directly into electrical outlets; they should never be chained together.

Space Heater Safety – Space heaters are a factor in about 43% of home heating-related fires and 85% of associated deaths. They should only be placed on the floor. Never leave a space heater on when you leave a room. Only plug space heaters directly into wall outlets. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heating equipment, including drapes, furniture and electronics.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov