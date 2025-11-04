Centrex Software Celebrates Strategic Partnership Between FORTH and Milestone Partners

Centrex Software

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrex Software, a premier white-labeled license reseller of the FORTH technology platform, is pleased to share its excitement and support following the announcement that Milestone Partners, a private equity firm specializing in technology-enabled services and software solutions, has made a majority equity investment in Set Forth, LLC (“FORTH”).As a longtime partner of FORTH, Centrex Software delivers enterprise-grade financial technology solutions —built on the FORTH platform—to corporate and consumer finance clients across the United States. The strategic partnership between FORTH and Milestone Partners represents a significant milestone for the broader fintech ecosystem that Centrex Software serves.“This partnership reinforces the strength and scalability of the FORTH platform, which powers Centrex Software’s CRM, loan origination , payment processing, and financial servicing tools,” said Trey Markel, VP of Sales and Marketing for Centrex Software. “We are very excited about the partnership between FORTH and Milestone Partners. Both organizations have aggressive growth plans that very much include the Centrex Software business and service offering. We look forward to continuing our relationship with FORTH and now with the help of Milestone Partners.”FORTH’s integrated technology suite—including ForthCRM and ForthPay—has become an industry standard for financial service providers looking to streamline customer management, automate payment processing, and ensure compliance. Milestone Partners’ investment will further strengthen FORTH’s position as a leading innovator in the specialty finance and consumer debt sectors, providing additional resources for expansion, product development, and customer support. “We are thrilled to partner with Milestone, given their expertise in technology-enabled services and alignment with our culture and forward-looking strategy. We are confident in a strong future, delivering reliable and innovative technology and payment solutions tailored to the needs of our enterprise clients, consumers, and business partners,” said Kris Kehler, CEO of FORTH.Founded in 2009, FORTH serves hundreds of enterprise clients and supports hundreds of thousands of active consumer accounts through its scalable, cloud-based platform. The investment by Milestone Partners will allow FORTH to accelerate innovation and continue building technology that empowers its partners, including Centrex Software, to deliver best-in-class fintech solutions.About Centrex SoftwareCentrex Software provides white-labeled enterprise financial technology solutions to organizations in the corporate and consumer finance industries. Its platform, powered by FORTH’s technology, offers a comprehensive suite of tools including CRM, loan origination, loan servicing , payment processing, investor management, and data analytics. Centrex Software enables lenders, brokers, and financial services providers to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and drive growth.About FORTHFORTH ( www.setforth.com ) is a leading provider of technology and payment processing solutions for the consumer debt and specialty finance industries. Its flagship products—ForthCRM and ForthPay—enable financial service providers to manage the full customer lifecycle from acquisition to payment processing.About Milestone PartnersMilestone Partners is a private equity firm based in Villanova, Pennsylvania, specializing in technology-enabled and financial services businesses. With deep expertise in scaling software and service platforms, Milestone Partners brings operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and innovation across its portfolio.

