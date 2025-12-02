Centrex Software Expands Financial Product Offering with New Loans Tab for Loan Origination and Loan Servicing

Centrex Software

New Feature to Empower Finance Companies to Diversify Their Product Offering Using One Software Platform

By adding the loans tab and loan calculator, we’re opening up new opportunities for our clients to grow their businesses and reach new customers.” — Trey Markel

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrex Software, a leading provider of large operational software solutions for finance companies, is excited to announce the launch of its new loans tab, loan servicing , and loan calculator in partnership with TimeValue Software , the number one calculation engine for amortization schedules in the United States. With this innovative addition, Centrex Software is expanding its capabilities beyond alternative corporate finance, which has long been based on a factorization calculator, into the realms of traditional corporate and consumer finance.The new loans tab and loan calculator will allow finance companies using Centrex Software to diversify their product offerings by adding a full range of loan products — including traditional corporate loans and consumer loans, all under one unified platform. With the powerful calculation engine from TimeValue integrated into the system, Centrex Software clients can now generate accurate and detailed amortization schedules and service those amortization schedules by providing both lenders and borrowers with clarity and confidence.Key Features of Centrex Software’s New Loans Tab:• Amortization Calculator: Powered by TimeValue’s industry-leading calculation engine, the loan calculator generates accurate amortization schedules for a wide variety of loan types.• Loan Pipeline Management: New loans tab has a complete customized pipeline management tool for viewing your loan portfolio at a glance.• Loan Servicing: With integrations into multiple ACH Processors, direct lenders and servicer's can manage their entire portfolio within the Centrex Software platform.• Seamless Integration: The new features integrate smoothly with Centrex Software’s existing platform, allowing users to manage both alternative and traditional finance products in one place.• Custom Loan Products: Finance companies can now offer a variety of loan structures, including term loans, installment loans, SBA loans, car loans, home loans, and revolving credit lines, with fully customizable parameters.• Comprehensive Reporting: Generate detailed loan reports, track payment schedules, and manage loan portfolios with ease.This expansion into traditional corporate and consumer finance comes at a crucial time in the industry. According to the Federal Reserve, total U.S. consumer loan debt reached a record high of $17.06 trillion in 2024, driven by growing demand for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. At the same time, corporate lending remains robust, with total outstanding business loans in the U.S. topping $3.6 trillion in 2024, as businesses seek financing to support growth and expansion.With these growing trends in both the corporate and consumer lending sectors, Centrex Software’s new loans tab and loan origination software can offer finance companies a unique opportunity to broaden their financial product suite and meet the needs of a wider customer base. The ease of use, combined with the flexibility to manage multiple loan types, will be a game-changer for companies that previously focused on a single financial product.“By adding the loans tab and loan calculator, we’re opening up new opportunities for our clients to grow their businesses and reach new customers,” said Trey Markel, VP of Sales and Marketing of Centrex Software. “With our longstanding expertise in alternative corporate finance combined with the trusted capabilities of TimeValue’s amortization engine, this new feature will empower finance companies to diversify their product offerings and enhance their growth potential with the marketing dollars they are already spending.”“We’re excited to partner with Centrex Software to bring our industry-leading amortization calculation engine to a wider audience,” said TimeValue Software. “Our goal has always been to provide financial professionals with the tools they need to manage complex loan products with ease, and this collaboration makes that possible.”By offering a unified platform for both traditional and alternative financial products, Centrex Software is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving finance landscape. This powerful new tool will not only enhance the customer experience but also enable finance companies to scale their operations and improve profitability.

Centrex Software Loan Origination Demo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.