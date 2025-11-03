Source Engineering Expands into Surface Mount Technology with Acquisition of AimTek

Source Engineering announces the acquisition of AimTek.

Source Engineering acquires AimTek, expanding into Surface Mount Technology and adding Tape & Reel Packaging, lead forming, and trimming services.

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Engineering & Manufacturing announces the acquisition of AimTek, marking a strategic expansion into the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) market. This move introduces new Tape & Reel Packaging Services, enhances Source’s contract assembly capabilities, and strengthens its position as a full-service provider for precision electronic manufacturing.

- Source Engineering acquires AimTek, expanding into SMT packaging and assembly.

- New Tape & Reel Packaging Services deliver fast, reliable, and production-ready component handling.

- Added capabilities include lead forming and trimming for semiconductor and electronic components.

Source Engineering’s acquisition of AimTek extends its production expertise into the SMT space, allowing the company to provide Tape & Reel Packaging Services for electronic components with the same precision, reliability, and responsiveness its customers expect. The dedicated Tape & Reel team ensures all SMT parts are packaged, protected, and production-ready—without the expense of in-house equipment or staffing. Every stage, from forming and trimming to labeling and delivery, is managed to keep production lines efficient and on schedule.

Outstanding Quality and Modern Processes

All packaging operations meet or exceed EIA standards and customer specifications. The facility is under ANSI/ESD S20.20, ensuring compliance, consistency, and protection for sensitive components. Source invests in state-of-the-art automated systems and continuous employee training to ensure rigorous quality control and optimized throughput across every order.

Flexible Turnaround and Personalized Service

Source recognizes that production doesn’t stop on weekends. The company offers flexible turnaround options to meet urgent deadlines, backed by a team that provides direct communication and fast response times. Specialists work closely with clients to minimize handling issues and eliminate “reel headaches.”

Wide Capacity Range for Diverse Applications

Source’s Tape & Reel equipment supports tape sizes from 8 mm to 152 mm, compatible with both heat-activated and pressure-sensitive tape. This wide range allows for seamless handling of diverse component sizes and production requirements.

Beyond Packaging: Expanding Capabilities

Beyond Tape & Reel, Source now offers lead forming and trimming solutions for semiconductor and electronic components. These added services strengthen the company’s contract assembly capabilities and its leadership position in the SMT market.

Get Started

Enhance your production efficiency with Source’s new Tape & Reel Packaging Services. Contact Source Engineering today to schedule a consultation or request a quote at www.sourceeng.com/contact.

___

About Source Engineering & Manufacturing

Source Engineering & Manufacturing delivers high-performance cable assemblies, wire harnesses, and control panels for industries including telecommunications, defense, automation, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Source combines engineering precision with responsive customer support to provide dependable solutions for complex applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.